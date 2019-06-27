UP pollution body to penalise nine hospitals Rs 1.04 crore for not treating effluents

The officials of the UP pollution control board (UPPCB) has recommended serving notices and levying a total penalty of about Rs. 1.04 crore on seven private hospitals in Ghaziabad and two in Hapur district for operating without any effluent treatment plant (ETP). The officials have sent their recommendation to the UPPCB headquarters at Lucknow.

The hospitals were inspected in the first and second week of June. The officials said that hospitals with more than 50 beds are required to install ETPS, but were found operating without the plants and allegedly spreading pollution.

“We have levied about Rs. 10 lakh as an average fine on each of the hospitals and have sent the recommendations to our headquarters for final approval. The hospitals have violated the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act. They will be served notices as well as levied financial penalties upon, as directed by the National Green Tribunal,” said Vivek Rai, regional officer of the UPPCB.

The seven hospitals in Ghaziabad are located at Sector 15 and 14A in Vasundhara, Ambedkar Road, Lohiya Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, sectors 3 and 9, Raj Nagar, while two are in Hapur district.

Recently, the UP solid waste monitoring committee also inspected various hospitals and found some had not complied with directions to install ETPS.

In another move, the UPPCB has also started shutting down brick kilns which have not asked for consent to operate, nor have converted to the new pollution-reducing zig-zag technology. Zigzag technology involves setting up the structure of the kiln in square format to allow the passage of hot air efficiently. This saves fuel and consumes less time to bake bricks.

The UPPCB officials said that the district has 313 brick kilns, of which 226 have not installed the technology as directed by Central Pollution Control Board and the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority.

“The kilns were to convert to the zig-zag technology but 226 of these have not installed it as yet. All the kilns were to install the system by June 2018. We have sent a report to our headquarters. The process for closure of these 226 kilns is on. The kilns will need to shut down and will not be allowed to operate,” Rai said.

According to officials, only 79 kilns in Ghaziabad have been granted permission to operate.

The officials said that once the erring kiln owners install the zigzag technology, they will have to apply for consent to operate after submitting documents.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 12:55 IST