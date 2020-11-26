‘Wanted’ man held after brief chase, shoot-out in Sector 24

noida

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:50 IST

A 22-year-old man,wanted in several criminal cases, was nabbed by Noida police on Wednesday night following a brief chase and shoot-out . A stolen motorcycle was recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The arrested man — identified as Shivam, a Khoda resident — was involved in running an inter-state snatching gang for the past couple of years, police said.

“He was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 for a loot in sector 24 police station. Apart from this he was wanted in at least a dozen cases of theft, robbery, arms act and NDPS in Noida and Ghaziabad,” said Kumar Ranvijar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police officials said that the suspect, Shivam, and an accomplice were stopped during checking near Sector 23.

“They tried to flee and were intercepted on the service road between sector 31 and 25, after which they fired at the police team chasing them. Shivam was injured in retaliatory firing, while his accomplice managed to escape. A search has been launched and we are combing nearby areas in looking for him,” said Singh.

The suspect, police said, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police officials later recovered a stolen motorcycle, which did not have a license plate, from the suspect along with a countrymade pistol. According to investigators, Shivam has been running a snatching gang in NCR for the past couple of years, which was also involved in several theft and robbery cases in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.