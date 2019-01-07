Woman asks for knife to cut cake, ‘irked’ waiter attacks her with it in Mumbai hotel

The Andheri police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old waiter, Nishant Gowda, for allegedly attacking a woman with a knife after she had asked for one to cut her cake.Thirty-year-old Farzana Mirat, an NRI, who was celebrating her anniversary, suffered a cut on her neck.

According to the police, Mirat had come to India from South Africa on Sunday morning and was supposed to go to Porbandar for a wedding later. She had gone to the hotel at JB Nagar with her mother on Sunday. “It was Mirat’s marriage anniversary. She ordered for a couple of things and called the waiter some six-seven times. After that, they also ordered for a cake,” said an officer.

However, Gowda brought only the cake, without the knife. She then asked Gowda to get her a knife quickly. The police said the way she ordered Gowda irked him. He did not say anything initially. “Gowda then returned with the knife, and instead of giving it to Mirat, he attacked her with it, leaving her with a cut on her neck. Mirat was in a state of shock. The police was then informed,” said the officer.

The police then arrested the accused and a case was registered under section 326 of the IPC. Deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, Navinchandra Reddy confirmed the developments.

Police took Mirat and her mother’s statements and are investigating the case further.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 09:57 IST