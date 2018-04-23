Work on Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 150 Noida begins

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it has started work on Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 150 located along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Spread over 40 acres, it will be the biggest park in Sector 150, which is home to residential high-rises that are being developed in the area. The development work will be completed in the next 18 months, officials said.

“This park is named after martyr Bhagat Singh to honour the sacrifice he made in the freedom struggle. This park will have a huge jogging track besides spaces dedicated to children and the elderly,” Omvir Singh, director horticulture,Noida authority, said.

According to Noida authority officials, it plans to plant 2,000 trees and 75,000 shrubs apart from grass.

“We have decided to plant fruit and ornamental trees in equal numbers so that the park is pleasing to the eye and also yields fruits. We have decided to plant traditional trees such as mango, jamun and neem in this park,” Singh said.

The authority, in January 2016, conceived the idea of developing a park in the memory of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. But it took two years to start the work at the site.

The authority has also planned to build a “flame of patriotism” or the desh bhakti jwala punj in the park.

“We will develop a garden of martyrs (shaheed vatika) inside the park,” Singh said.

It will be designed as a circular garden around a circular pavilion in the centre. On the periphery of the outer circle will be three circular memorials, each dedicated to the memory of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who were hanged together. Each memorial will have a six metre high and one metre diameter column of sandstone with a plaque describing the life of these martyrs,” Singh said.

The officials said the park will become a tourist spot once it is ready.

“We will develop small spaces called pleasure garden (amod vatika), children’s garden (baal vatika), garden of fragrance (sugnadh vatika), palm garden and bamboo garden (baans vatika) with various functional components such as pavilions, patios, resting places and shrub beds,” Singh said.