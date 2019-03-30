Yamuna Expressway accident: 12-year-old on way to AIIMS for treatment among 8 dead

For 12-year-old Asad’s family, the boy’s fractured leg, which showed no signs of healing over the months, was their greatest worry till Friday. So much so that they were taking him to AIIMS in Delhi by bus in the hopes of finding a cure — a journey that turned fatal for Asad when the bus he was on crashed on Yamuna Expressway early Friday. His mother still does not know of her son’s passing.

His father, Mohammad Jehangir, was travelling with him, and suffered internal injures in the accident.

“Asad suffered a fracture a few months ago, and his bones were not setting properly. He was being treated at AIIMS for the past few months. He was coming here for a preoperative appointment on Friday for a scheduled leg surgery. This was the first time his mother and older brother were not travelling with them. They were scheduled to join them before the April surgery,” said Asad’s cousin Mohammad Shahbaz, who lives at Shahberi in Greater Noida.

He added that Asad’s studies had been hampered due to his condition and once the surgeries were done, he was looking forward to resume school.

“But that will not happen now,” Shahbaz said. “We had been fighting for him for so long for a future that was well within his reach.” he added.

While all relatives have been informed about Asad’s death, his mother is still in the dark. “She knows there was a minor accident, but she is not aware that we will be bringing back the body of her son when we take him home after the autopsy,” Shahbaz said.

Instead of speaking about the death of his son or his own injuries, Jehangir was aghast at the human apathy and callousness he saw on display after the accident.

“We were asleep when the accident took place. After the initial shock wore off, we could see passersby were more interested in taking photos and videos. Of all the people who gathered around, only one woman called for help,” Jehangir said.

RELATIVES STRUGGLE TO RETRIEVE IDs

For relatives of accident victims, the biggest challenge was to produce proof of identity of the injured admitted in Jewar’s Kailash Hospital, to get hold of their belongings. Most of them claimed that all IDS were in the bags of the travellers.

Some were lucky enough to find their belongings at the hospital itself. Others had to visit the Rabupura police station to find their missing goods stuff. Some, however, were simply unable to find the missing luggage.

“First we checked the hospital, then we went to the police station.we checked everywhere. We even came back to the bus to see if we could find anything, but to no avail. Pradeep’s ID cards and his valuables are in his bag, and we can’t find anything,” said Rajesh, the brother of Pradeep, one of the injured. Pradeep is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit and is on ventilator support. The two brothers drive autorickshaws, in Delhi.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 16:53 IST