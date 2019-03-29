8 killed after bus hits a truck on Yamuna Expressway

Eight people were killed and 22 injured when a bus rammed into a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida at 5 am on Friday.

The double-decker private bus was plying from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and was on way to Noida when it rammed into a truck parked on the Expressway, Noida police said.

“We got a call from locals that a crash had taken place near Karauli village. Teams were immediately dispatched. The injured were rushed to Kailash hospital in Jewar. Eight people, including a minor and a woman have died. The bus driver also did not survive the crash,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, station house officer, Rabupura.

He said that the cause of the accident has not been ascertained till now. “The driver died and we have not been able to find the conductor yet. So far no one has been able to provide concrete details as to what happened,” the SHO said.

Seven members of a family had died in an accident on the Expressway, a six-lane highway that connects Noida with Agra, in February . The accident happened when an ambulance rammed into a divider and later collided with a car on the other side of the road in Mathura .

In an accident in January, three people had died in Rabupura area of Greater Noida .

On March 6 this year, the Allahabad High Court had asked the state government and other respondents to file their replies by April 9 on a petition alleging non-compliance of road safety measures on Yamuna Expressway.

In the last six years as many as 705 people had died in road accidents on Yamuna Expressway claimed the petition filed by one Bharti Kashyap

The petitioner had alleged that due to non-compliance of road safety measures on the Yamuna Expressway, a large number of accidents were taking place.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the respondents had totally ignored the directives and suggestions of the Supreme Court and did not take preventive measures to check accidents on the expressway.

