Record applications from Indian students for UK universities despite pandemic

Despite the travel constraints in place due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), there has been a 30% increase in the number of undergraduate applications from Indian students to study at British universities, according to data from the UK’s centralised higher education application system. The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) analysis showed that as of June 30, the deadline for applications for the new academic year, 9,930 applications were made by Indian students, up from last year’s 7,640 applications.

While the increase in the number of applicants from Indian students has been on a steady rise in the past decade, the applications for the upcoming academic year has recorded the sharpest rise since 2012, the year from when UCAS analysis is available. India is only behind China in terms of most numbers of applications from foreign countries for British universities.

There has been a 4% overall increase in total applicants from last year, which resulted in a more than 3% increase in offers made by British universities and colleges. UCAS has predicted that an increase in applications and offer making will see a record number of students starting university or college this autumn.

Vivienne Stern, director of Universities UK International (UUKi), which represents over 140 British universities, said that the whole university community has shown incredible resilience this year. “It is really encouraging to see Indian students continue to make plans to study in the UK and we look forward to welcoming students safely,” she added.

India remains on the UK’s travel “red list” which requires students with a valid visa to quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 10 days on arrival in the country. The UK has recently also announced that students will have the option to start online and travel later if necessary, or arriving for the start of term and being supported through any necessary quarantine period.

“Today’s numbers show the clear demand for undergraduate study and apprenticeships is growing, rising significantly during the pandemic. Universities are ready to welcome more students onto courses this autumn and have worked hard to be flexible, enabling students to progress to their next level of study,” UCAS chief executive Clare Marchant said in a statement.

