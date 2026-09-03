UAE launches digital work permit service for overseas hiring: What Indian immigrants should know
The UAE has introduced a digital work permit service for employers to recruit overseas workers, streamlining the hiring process.
The UAE has launched a new digital work permit service that allows employers to apply online to recruit workers from overseas, a move that could make the hiring process more streamlined for Indians and other foreign workers seeking employment in the country.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) said the service is available to establishments registered with the ministry that want to recruit and employ workers from outside the UAE. Employers can now submit the required information and documents electronically and complete the necessary procedures through the ministry’s digital channels.
For Indians planning to move to the UAE for work, the key point is that the new service is aimed at employers, not overseas workers themselves. UAE-based establishments use the system to complete the procedures required to bring employees into the country from abroad.
What does the new UAE work permit service mean for Indians?
The digital service is intended to simplify the administrative process involved in overseas recruitment. Employers seeking to hire Indian professionals or other international workers can complete applications and submit documents electronically instead of relying entirely on traditional procedures.
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MoHRE said the overseas recruitment work permit is specifically designed for establishments registered with the ministry that want to bring workers into the UAE in accordance with approved procedures and labor regulations.
This means Indian jobseekers who receive an offer from a UAE employer will still need to go through the applicable employment and immigration procedures. The digital service does not, according to the information provided by MoHRE, remove the existing requirements governing overseas recruitment.
Instead, the change is focused on making the process more efficient for companies hiring from international markets.
Who pays recruitment costs?
Indians considering UAE jobs should also pay attention to recruitment-related expenses.
According to MoHRE guidance, employers are responsible for recruitment costs incurred when bringing workers from their home countries. They are also responsible for government employment fees, insurance, contributions and guarantees required under UAE legislation.
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For an Indian worker, this means the employer has specific financial responsibilities associated with overseas recruitment. Jobseekers should therefore understand which costs are covered by the employer and what procedures apply before accepting an overseas employment offer.
UAE pushes digital employment services
MoHRE said the new service is part of the UAE’s wider drive to digitize government services and reduce the time and administrative steps required for businesses to complete employment procedures.
The development comes as the UAE continues to expand digital channels for labor-related services. For Indians looking for employment in the country, the immediate impact is likely to be a more streamlined employer-side recruitment process.
The underlying labor regulations still apply, but UAE companies recruiting from India and other overseas markets can now complete the relevant work permit procedures through a digital platform.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a digital content producer covering international affairs, technology, business, and trending news. She writes and edits digital-first stories with a focus on delivering timely, accurate, and engaging coverage for online audiences. She produces news across a wide range of topics, combining strong editorial judgment with audience insights to make complex developments accessible and relevant. Her work includes breaking news, explainers, and feature stories, with an emphasis on clarity, verification, and speed in a fast-paced digital newsroom. She is particularly interested in global politics, emerging technologies, media, and internet culture, and enjoys translating complex developments into reader-friendly stories. Asmi holds a master's degree in English and has a strong foundation in research, editing, and digital publishing. Her published work reflects a commitment to factual reporting, accessible storytelling, and audience-centric journalism. She continues to explore evolving trends in digital news and multimedia storytelling while contributing to coverage that informs and engages readers.Read More