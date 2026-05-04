A Dravidian mutation in Tamil Nadu called TVK

For almost six decades since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) first captured power, Tamil Nadu has been under the rule of what are commonly known as Dravidian parties. Alternating between the DMK and the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two major players, the dominant political discourse in Tamil Nadu has revolved around the two key points of social justice and state autonomy. The two parties competed with each other on who provided better representation for the diverse communities in the state, who delivered better welfare policies, and who could better protect Tamil Nadu’s interests in dealing with Delhi. But today, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is on the verge of upending Dravidian rule. But he is a product, and in a sense, an extension of Dravidian politics, a mutation. Vijay has been vocal in attacking the DMK for being corrupt, while also opposing the communal politics of the BJP. (@TVKHQITWingOffl X/PTI)

Vijay has been vocal in attacking the DMK for being corrupt, while also opposing the communal politics of the BJP. Much to the consternation of the AIADMK which saw itself as DMK’s major rival, Vijay projected the TVK as the main opposition to the DMK. And the results have shown that his dialogues had real punch and delivered votes.

But Vijay did not claim to break from the Dravidian political legacy. Periyar is one of TVK’s ideologues. Vijay speaks positively of DMK founder CN Annadurai and AIADMK founder MGR. Further, he also has similar positions on social justice and state autonomy like the two major Dravidian parties. In what way is he different?

Four other political formations have tried to dislodge the main Dravidian parties, with no success. The Vanniyar-centric Pattali Makkal Katchi and the Dalit-centric Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) began as militant outfits, mobilising socially and economically marginalised castes. But the reality of elections forced them to compromise and ally with the DMK or the AIADMK. Today, VCK leader Thirumavalavan speaks as a passionate Dravidian ideologue. Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam operated within a loose Dravidian framework. They are now reduced to junior partners in the DMK alliance, with no independent future.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindu nationalism had no takers in the Hindu majority state of Tamil Nadu, since the Hindus here saw no threat to their religion or practices. Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi offered a nativist Tamil nationalism as a challenge to Dravidian politics. They gave equal representation to women among their candidates and tried to highlight issues around ecology in their campaigns. But they committed political hara-kiri by glorifying LTTE leaders as Tamil Nadu’s leaders while disparaging Periyar and other Dravidian icons.

Vijay on the other hand played his cards well and followed a safe path. By paying obeisance to the Dravidian legacy and by speaking in its idiom, Vijay was able to show himself as an opponent of the DMK as a party, but not of the achievements of Dravidian rule. His rise, in a sense, is both a credit and criticism of Dravidian politics. Credit, because even as an alternative, he is still operating within the same ideological contours; criticism, because in his very first election he was able to outdo both the DMK and the AIADMK.

Supporters of Vijay would like to compare him to MGR. Opponents would note that MGR already had decades of rich political and organisational experience working in the DMK before he floated the AIADMK. But that only makes Vijay a more interesting case study. Besides, one should also consider Vijay’s audience. A generation of young people socialised on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube reels. They want change, and want the change to be instant, noticeable and trendy. These young people, men and women alike, and likely products of Tamil Nadu’s STEM friendly environment. And they are proof that technical education and rational thinking are two different things.

MGR’s most popular songs were loaded with thoughts on social and economic justice, Tamil-Dravidian assertion, and respect for women. Vijay’s most popular song in Tamil Nadu — in fact, across India — is “Appadi podu” (put it that way). The song is a peppy, fast-paced, incoherent mish-mash of sentences, and is a popular hit in Tamil weddings, as well as many North Indian ones. This song, more than his more politically loaded ones like “Aalaporan Tamizhan” (the Tamil will rule) captures the wild enthusiasm of his support base. Vijay is a bigger political miracle than MGR. His success as a novice raises eyebrows, and hard questions about assumed notions about Tamil Nadu. Academics and journalists covering Dravidian politics must be more agile, like the dancer that Vijay himself is, to understand this phenomenon.

Unfortunately, the Dravidian intelligentsia responded to the rise of TVK with a similar contemptuous high-handedness that the Congress of the 1950s and ’60s had towards the DMK. The elite Congress leadership saw the DMK leaders as amateurs and their supporters as mere uneducated ruffians. And in 1967, the DMK permanently ended Congress rule in Tamil Nadu.

TVK will not end Dravidian politics. Its victory was surprising, and its future may show more surprises. As long as Vijay operates within the ideological parameters that the people of Tamil Nadu have been used to since 1967, he is not a revolution, but rather a continuation in a different name. However, one cannot escape the conclusion that 4 May 2026 shows the mutation of Dravidian party politics. Star power and the post-ideological voter are aspects that need more investigation. As for what Vijay will do when in power, one can perhaps paraphrase a dialogue of his, “We are waiting.”

Karthick Ram Manoharan is the Smuts Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge. The views expressed are personal