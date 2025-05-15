A small big step for transgender inclusion

The Supreme Court has rightly underscored the element of exclusion and discrimination in transgender persons being barred from donating blood while urging the Centre to consult experts on the issue. Trans-persons are categorised as a “high risk” group for transfusion-transmitted infections (TTIs) such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C, and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs), under the 2017 guidelines governing blood donation. Other high-risk groups are men having sex with men, female sex workers and persons with multiple sexual partners. The underlying assumption is that their sexual activity makes them particularly prone to blood-borne infections.

The import of the Supreme Court’s oral observation that barring the entire demography fosters greater stigmatisation, thereby, pushing them further to the margins of society, is hard to miss. There is an umbilical link between such marginalisation and high-risk behaviour. Excluded from mainline livelihood opportunities and facing income instability from alms-seeking, transgender persons often get forced into sex work just to survive. Against such a backdrop, the need is to address stigmatisation, ameliorate marginalisation, and engender inclusion in the mainstream. Significant progress on this has been made over the years, with enabling legislation and changing societal attitudes, but much ground remains to be covered. One area where inclusion will have significant signalling value for society is allowing them to donate blood.

It is important to note that the apex court has pushed for their inclusion without losing sight of science-based non-negotiables, such as the risk of TTIs. The fact remains that all donated blood has to be rigorously screened for infections and malcontents as well as regular markers like type compatibility before use in transfusions. It will thus likely be merely a question of increasing testing capacity -- at no great cost, given their small headcount vis-a-vis the eligible population -- when it comes to addressing transgenders’ exclusion. The government must consider the gains of lowering discrimination as it goes about re-examining the issue.