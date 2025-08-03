Attacks on Indian migrants are against Ireland’s values

India and Ireland share deep historical and cultural roots that have allowed our two countries, despite our vastly different sizes, to form close and enduring bonds. Today, India and Ireland share a relationship built on shared values and strong educational and economic ties. Central to this are the tens of thousands of Indian nationals who call Ireland home. Outside of citizens from the UK or EU, Indians account for the largest migrant population in Ireland.

The Indian community is an integral and valued part of Irish society. Indians living in Ireland are contributing immensely to our economy, our education and health care sectors, our research institutions, and our cultural life. From IT professionals and scientists, to doctors, nurses, students and entrepreneurs, Indians are helping to shape our present and our future. Their contribution is not only recognised — it is appreciated and celebrated.

That is why Ireland has been so stunned by a number of recent assaults on Indians living in Dublin, our capital city. These assaults have been widely reported, both in Ireland and India, and have rightly caused deep concern across both our nations.

As Ireland’s ambassador to India, I wish to express our strongest condemnation of these appalling and senseless acts.

These attacks — carried out by a small number of young people fuelled by misinformation — are deeply at odds with the values of the Irish people. I understand that each incident reported to Ireland’s national police service is being investigated rigorously, with a view to apprehending the perpetrators and ensuring that justice will be served for the victims.

The Irish embassy in New Delhi and the Irish foreign ministry in Dublin are in close and continuous contact with the Indian embassy in Dublin to share updates and express our support for affected individuals. We understand the anxiety and concern that these recent incidents have caused, both among Indians living in Ireland and their families back home in India. We are taking this matter with the utmost seriousness.

These mindless actions could not be further from the values Ireland holds dear. They have generated widespread outrage across Irish society. They are not representative of who the Irish are as a people or as a country.

Following a recent assault on an Indian man in the Dublin suburb of Tallaght, the local community responded by holding a rally attended by hundreds of people showing their solidarity with their Indian neighbours.

Shamrock Rovers, Ireland’s largest and most successful football club, invited members of the Indian community as special guests to their UEFA Conference League match at Tallaght Stadium. This initiative sent a strong, unambiguous message: Hate has no home in Ireland. The gesture by Shamrock Rovers embodied the Ireland we know — a country rooted in decency, openness and respect.

Ireland has long been a nation shaped by migration. Five million people live in Ireland, but around the world, 70 million people claim Irish heritage. We are a migrant nation. This history has made us deeply aware of the immigrant experience and instilled in us a lasting commitment to inclusion and empathy.

We are proud of the growing Indian diaspora in Ireland and want to see them live in safety, prosperity, and with a sense of belonging. That is, I strongly believe, the experience of the overwhelming number of migrants, from India and elsewhere, in Ireland.

Ireland has long prided itself on its warm welcome and hospitality. The overwhelming majority of Irish people welcome migrants into their society, workplaces, and homes. The emergence over recent years of a tiny — but sadly vocal — anti-immigrant movement, largely fuelled by online misinformation, is a new phenomenon for us. We are grappling with it. Thankfully, the vast majority of people utterly reject their attempts to sow division. There is virtually no public support for their manifesto of hate.

The hateful actions of a few must never overshadow the goodwill of the many. Let us not allow the voices of division to drown out the voices of friendship, solidarity and respect. The people of Ireland stand with the Indian community and will continue to stand firmly against racism in all its forms.

Kevin Kelly is Ireland’s ambassador to India. The views expressed are personal.