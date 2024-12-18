Before Saudi World Cup, a deal for Indian workers

On December 11, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) announced Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 Fifa Men’s World Cup. In its bid evaluation document, Fifa highlights that the country’s financial capability to host could potentially surpass Qatar’s $200-billion spectacle in 2022. However, trade unions and migrant workers’ rights advocates argue that Fifa’s decision exposes the body’s hollow commitment to human rights. Saudi Arabia’s 2022 census reports that 13.4 million migrants make up 41.6% of its population. The Indian government estimates that 2.6 million of these are Indian. TOPSHOT - A drone-created light show and fireworks illuminate the sky over Riyadh on December 11, 2024, celebrating Saudi Arabia’s confirmation as the host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Haitham EL-TABEI / AFP) (AFP)

Like other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Saudi Arabia follows the kafala (visa sponsorship) system, which grants employers excessive control over migrant workers’ mobility and legal status, leaving workers highly vulnerable to abuse, including passport confiscation, delayed wages, and other exploitative practices that can amount to forced labour. The government also frequently conducts mass arrests and deportations of undocumented migrant workers. Many workers become undocumented through no fault of their own, often after employers falsely accuse them of “absconding” to avoid accountability for abusive practices. Migrants caught in these situations are denied the opportunity to challenge their detention or deportation.

The 2034 World Cup would require 11 new stadiums, four refurbished ones, over 185,000 new hotel rooms, and extensive upgrades to airports, roads, railways, and bus networks. It is just one piece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, involving spending on so-called “megaprojects” and “giga-projects”. For over two decades, many rights groups have exposed the appalling working and living conditions faced by migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, abuses entrenched in the kafala system. Despite repeated promises of reform, including the 2021 Labor Reform Initiative, which claimed to improve workers’ ability to leave their jobs or the country, changes have proven largely cosmetic. The kafala system remains firmly in place. Worse, Saudi Arabia imposes draconian restrictions on free expression, bans migrant workers from forming unions, and denies them the right to collective bargaining or industrial action.

During the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Fifa hinted at compensating for migrant worker deaths, injuries, and wage theft. It also pledged to support the creation of a Legacy Fund. However, the Legacy Fund did not benefit workers who were subjected to wage theft or other kind of exploitation.

Interestingly, despite Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, Fifa justifies its decision, saying, “This is about making decisions based on evidence of how effectively bidders intend to address human rights risks related to the tournament. It is not about automatically excluding countries based on their overall human rights context.”

Yes, migrant workers may benefit from international pressure, but meaningful change will require systemic reform, stronger enforcement, and independent monitoring. For this, Saudi Arabia must collaborate with major migrant-sending countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Learning from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, India should negotiate comprehensive bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia to ensure better protection and welfare of Indian migrant workers, prioritising fair wages, safe working conditions, and access to legal protections. Additionally, India should advocate for the establishment of transparent grievance mechanisms and regular monitoring of worker conditions. All of this would help prevent exploitation, reduce the risk of abuse, and ensure that workers’ rights are upheld throughout the preparation process. Since India signed a labour agreement with Saudi Arabia in 2016, it is crucial that this is reviewed and updated, ensuring enhanced protections for migrant workers.

Additionally, India could conduct pre-departure training programmes to educate migrant workers about their rights and available support mechanisms. These should focus on empowering workers with essential knowledge about labour laws, including their right to fair wages, safe working conditions, and freedom from exploitation. The programmes could inform workers about how to access legal assistance, file complaints, and seek help in case of abuse or mistreatment. In addition, providing cultural orientation and practical information about living and working conditions in Saudi Arabia would help workers navigate their new environment with confidence. The training should emphasise the importance of maintaining communication with family members and trusted organisations back home for support. Partnering with NGOs, labour unions, and government agencies could enhance the programme’s reach and effectiveness.

This way, India can amplify the voices of its workers, advocate for improved labour practices, and push for meaningful reforms in Saudi Arabia’s treatment of foreign workers. These alliances can demand better wages, wage protection, safer working conditions, and stronger legal protections for migrant labourers. Additionally, international pressure can drive long-term changes in labour laws, creating a more just environment for migrant workers.

India should begin planning now. It must explore all available options and seek new ways to protect its migrant workers who will be involved in constructing Fifa stadiums, and hotels for players, coaches, and fans, as well as building roads and bridges essential for the event. According to a Parliament document, of the 6,648 Indian deaths between 2023-24 — due to accidents and natural causes — across the six GCC countries, the highest number of deaths (2,687) occurred in Saudi Arabia. This explains why India should give more attention to Saudi Arabia.

Rejimon Kuttappan is a labour migration researcher and author of Undocumented: Stories of Indian Migrants in the Arab Gulf. The views expressed are personal