Building the Bharat of Vajpayee’s dreams

In the collective consciousness of the nation, good governance — predicated on reforms with a human face — remains synonymous with my mentor and former Prime Minister (PM), Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Atalji emerged as one of the tallest figures in post-Independence politics, captivating the nation with his eloquence and pragmatic leadership. As the curtains come down on the celebrations of his centenary year, I seek to sum up some of his many accomplishments, as also my association with someone who shaped my character, career and convictions. Vajpayee's economic policies laid the foundation for a prolonged period of sustained growth.

It was Vajpayee’s firm conviction that in Bharat, the world’s largest democracy, with its heterogeneity and diversity of socio-economic layers, the edifice of good governance — Surajya or Sushasan — should serve as the foundation of a people-centric model that would drive development. His concept of Surajya or Sushasan echoed the philosophy of Antyodaya — a model emphasising inclusive development and ensuring that development initiatives would have last-mile coverage across our vast nation. Vajpayee’s responsive model of good governance, focussed on people-centric services like education, health care, sanitation, water supply, electricity, security and safety, always resonated with me; throughout my long journey in public life, I have attempted to walk in his footsteps.

He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a teenager in 1939 and became a full-time pracharak by 1947. He took part in the Quit India Movement, and his activism with the Arya Samaj strengthened his commitment to nationalism at a tender age, while deepening his spiritual outlook.

He rose to prominence following his maiden election to the Lok Sabha in 1957 from Balrampur. The fiery young debutant mesmerised the Lower House with his oratory in his maiden speech. PM Jawaharlal Nehru was so impressed by young Vajpayee that he predicted that he would one day become the PM of India. He did not look back from then on and dominated the national political scene.

As one of the founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (as the BJP was known at the time), he, along with Lal Krishna Advani — drawing inspiration from Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya — built the party, laying the strong foundation on which it stands today. He was a founding president of the BJP from 1980 to 1986.

Vajpayee emerged as a stalwart of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in the 1970s. He was among the front-ranking Opposition leaders incarcerated during the Emergency. His was a powerful voice in the Opposition benches during the Congress rule in the 1960s and 70s (barring the tenure of the Janata Party regime). This continued in the 1980s and most of the 1990s. During the Janata Party rule after the Emergency, he became one of our most distinguished foreign ministers, delivering the first-ever speech in Hindi at the United Nations General Assembly.

In 1994, PM PV Narasimha Rao chose him to lead India’s delegation at the UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) in Geneva to counter Pakistan’s attempts to censure India on Kashmir. His stellar defence of India earned accolades from all quarters.

During his tenure as prime minister, India conducted five underground nuclear tests in Pokhran, Rajasthan, showcasing India’s capability, responsibility and quiet strength. The three-month-long victorious Operation Vijay of 1999 also happened during his tenure as PM, demonstrating his leadership at times of conflict and highlighting his statesmanship in balancing military firmness with diplomatic restraint. His approach contributed immensely to India’s ability to maintain international support while defending its territorial integrity.

Vajpayee’s economic policies laid the foundation for a prolonged period of sustained growth, with massive infrastructure projects, such as the development of national highways and the Golden Quadrilateral.

I consider him my mentor and role model, someone who influenced the course of my career in national politics all throughout. I feel proud to have had the privilege of working closely with him for many years and serving the nation as a part of his Cabinet.

I have also had the honour of working closely with Advani, during my term as the national president of the BJP. Over several decades, I saw the poet, philosopher, orator, statesman and humanist Vajpayee from close quarters.

Since 2014, under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and driven by his mantra of “Reform, Perform and Transform”, we find Vajpayee’s vision of good governance getting reinforced in every sphere of administration and touching people’s lives in a truly transformative manner.

As he always emphasised, good governance calls for prioritising initiatives related to health, education, housing and farming. Governance was meant to address the concerns of the last man standing on the lowest rung of the socio-economic ladder. I believe, as Vajpayee had envisioned, that effective governance should be inclusive and must empower women. Good governance must have a human face and must be transparent, efficient, and accountable.

Many of Vajpayee’s far-sighted decisions helped India to expand infrastructure and revitalise human development programmes. He had a clear vision to make India an economic power in the 21st century. The most fitting tribute we can pay to his memory is to work collectively as a society and ensure transparent, efficient, effective, credible and accountable governance and build the Bharat of his dreams.

