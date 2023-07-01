Cause and Effect | Fast fashion is cheap on the pocket, costly on the planet

In the fall of 2022, Spanish luxury fashion brand Balenciaga debuted a bag made out of leather that looked like a Lay's potato chip packet. While one packet of chips cost $4 in the US, the leather handbag cost $1800. PREMIUM The business model of fast fashion brands depends on tempting consumers to keep buying clothes endlessly at ultra-cheap prices. (AFP)

The handbag caught the attention of many, months after the fashion house launched a "Trash Pouch" made of calfskin leather in August, and a caution-tape dress and credit card earrings, both worn by Kim Kardashian.

A lot of attention, mostly on social media, also went towards the excesses of these "fashion" accessories: Not only over the use of leather, but also how expensive, and how unusable these items seemed to be.

In recent years, as clothing brands turned from two-year trends to 52 micro seasons a year, fast fashion has emerged as an ugly contributor to climate crisis.

Fast-fashion is termed so because it changes quickly (at the time of writing Zara had 490 new products listed for women on the Indian version of its mobile application, HnM 282), the rate of production is high (India produced 622 million tonnes of textiles in 2022-2023), consumers are quick to make purchasing decisions, and the garments are worn fast (in most cases, just a few times before they are discarded).

The business model of fast fashion brands depends on tempting consumers to keep buying clothes endlessly at ultra-cheap prices. The role of social media and influencer culture is undeniable in this shift.

But apart from the economics and probable human rights violations at the sweat shops, fast fashion comes at a great environmental cost.

The fashion industry is responsible for 8-10% of global emissions, more than both aviation (2%) and maritime industry (2.8%) combined.