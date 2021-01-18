IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / China is an economic winner, not an economic leader
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year's address in Beijing.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year's address in Beijing.(AP)
opinion

China is an economic winner, not an economic leader

Even as Beijing posts impressive GDP figures, it’s a long way from setting the direction for global policy.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:46 AM IST

China's recovery from the depth of the Covid-19 slump is impressive, and the country will almost certainly be the only major economic power to end 2020 in positive territory. Another world-beating expansion is expected this year. But for all the superlatives, Beijing is years away from becoming a global economic leader.

Gross domestic product rose 6.5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the government said Monday, better than anticipated and a faster pace than recorded immediately before the pandemic. The performance brought the expansion for the year to 2.3%. That’s a result few thought possible when the economy shut down in early 2020 to contain the coronavirus.

Growth may approach 8% this year, reckons the International Monetary Fund, outstripping America, Europe and Japan. The Communist state will supplant the U.S. as the world's largest economy in dollar terms in 2028, five years earlier than forecast a year ago, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a London consulting firm. Beneath the strong numbers are significant challenges. China's growth was slowing before the pandemic. Authorities had adopted an accommodative stance, deploying fiscal and monetary loosening while the Federal Reserve was still tightening in 2018. Renewed large outbreaks of Covid-19 aside, one of the biggest risks facing China is a premature step back from this official support, the IMF said in concluding its annual review earlier this month. “Let's avoid a macroeconomic support cliff, let's make sure that we don't prematurely withdraw fiscal policy support, and that means, you know, some continuing support and for monetary policy, it means remaining accommodative,” Helge Berger, the IMF’s mission chief for China, told reporters Jan. 8.  This issue isn’t academic. China’s central bank Friday withdrew cash from the financial system for the first time in six months, after excess liquidity had pushed an interbank borrowing rate to an all-time low. The unexpected move signaled that the monetary easing of the past two months may be ending. While that stance has helped repair sentiment in China’s credit and government bond markets, injecting too much cash risks further stoking leverage in the financial system.Beijing’s loosening in the coronavirus era has been mild compared with the Federal Reserve’s approach and the pump-priming passed by Congress. Fiscal measures deployed by President Xi Jinping amount to about 4.7% of GDP, the IMF estimates. In the U.S., it’s more than 10%, and Japan has pledged multiples of that.  

There are good reasons for Beijing’s hesitancy. Huge stimulus undertaken during the global financial crisis helped propel recovery, but left Chinese businesses with a big overhang of debt. Too much exuberance now risks a borrowing binge that might end badly; a wave of high profile corporate defaults rippled through markets at the end of last year.China can be thankful that the Fed has taken the lead in supporting monetary expansion around the world, slashing interest rates to zero, resuming quantitative easing, opening up access to dollars abroad and making it clear that a tightening may be years away. This raw power is both a huge advantage to the U.S. and a burden for the Fed. Like the rest of the global economy, China gets the benefit of buoyant markets and easy financial conditions, without doing much of the heavy lifting. The extent of America’s responsibility was an undercurrent in a webinar Fed Chair Jerome Powell conducted last week with Princeton University economist Markus Brunnermeier. Powell acknowledged that the scope of the Fed’s response to the coronavirus “comes with [the dollar] being the global reserve currency and a good economic citizen of the world.”When the conversation turned to the Fed’s timeline for backing away, Powell put on the brakes. It's far too soon to talk about it, he cautioned. “We’ll let the world know.” The PBOC doesn’t come close to getting this level of scrutiny. Nobody beyond the Asia region talks about a Chinese taper tantrum.China rightly deserves praise for its performance, and the world economy would be in a far worse place without its resilience. The country may well overtake the U.S. soon, but it will be leadership in minor key. A booming GDP won’t change that.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for global economics, and has led teams in Asia, Europe and North America.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinion

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china china economy xi jinping
app
Close
e-paper
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year's address in Beijing.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year's address in Beijing.(AP)
opinion

China is an economic winner, not an economic leader

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Even as Beijing posts impressive GDP figures, it’s a long way from setting the direction for global policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It’s obvious now. The internet, once the promised land of free and open interactions for all, is now controlled by a few gigantic technology companies — often referred to as Big Tech. These companies include Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Microsoft, Paypal, and some others. (AP)
It’s obvious now. The internet, once the promised land of free and open interactions for all, is now controlled by a few gigantic technology companies — often referred to as Big Tech. These companies include Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Microsoft, Paypal, and some others. (AP)
opinion

India must lead in regulating Big Tech

By Jayant Sinha and Rajeev Chandrasekhar
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Big Tech firms have played a transformative role. But they enjoy power without accountability. Rein them in
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States President-elect Joe Biden will begin his term on January 20, 2021, by signing executive orders to return the country to the Paris Climate Agreement (AFP)
United States President-elect Joe Biden will begin his term on January 20, 2021, by signing executive orders to return the country to the Paris Climate Agreement (AFP)
opinion

Washington’s return to the Paris climate accord is a significant step. Build on it

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:59 PM IST
With Mr Biden in the saddle and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the issue — India has done well on its Paris commitments — the US must support India on mitigation, capacity-building in renewable energy, financing, data-sharing, Indian Ocean monitoring, and phasing out hydrofluorocarbons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during their agitation over new farm reform laws, Singhu border, New Delhi, January 15, 2021 (PTI)
Farmers during their agitation over new farm reform laws, Singhu border, New Delhi, January 15, 2021 (PTI)
opinion

What the farm stir can learn from Gandhi

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Every protest has a window of effectiveness. As the struggle gets prolonged, people’s goodwill decreases
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Mumbai, January 16, 2021 (AFP)
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, Mumbai, January 16, 2021 (AFP)
opinion

Building a stronger scientific ecosystem to fight future crises

By Renu Swarup
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The year 2020 put a spotlight on the capability, resilience and adaptability of the Indian scientific ecosystem. In 2021, we are confident of having a much stronger science-based response to any challenge we may face in the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are bound to be glitches — a power breakdown that ruins some doses; delays in the vaccine reaching some remote corners of the country; at least, some jumping of queues. But this is an exercise that India will manage well. If all goes well, a month from now, the country could well have more people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine than any other country (AFP)
There are bound to be glitches — a power breakdown that ruins some doses; delays in the vaccine reaching some remote corners of the country; at least, some jumping of queues. But this is an exercise that India will manage well. If all goes well, a month from now, the country could well have more people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine than any other country (AFP)
opinion

In India, the story of Covid-19 vaccines

By Chanakya
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:39 PM IST
India has done well. The rollout of the vaccines, despite a set of concerns, is a scientific milestone. But the State must, now, plan ahead
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since its inception, WhatsApp has claimed security and privacy as its core DNA. With its new “take-it-or-leave-it” policy, Whatsapp essentially threatened users of deleting their accounts, unless they accept the new terms before May (AFP)
Since its inception, WhatsApp has claimed security and privacy as its core DNA. With its new “take-it-or-leave-it” policy, Whatsapp essentially threatened users of deleting their accounts, unless they accept the new terms before May (AFP)
opinion

Making privacy a mainstream debate

By Prabhu Ram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:09 PM IST
While messages remain secure and encrypted, as Facebook seeks to build more tighter cross-platform integration across its ecosystem, the user data on WhatsApp could fall prey to it through data sharing or targeted and precise advertising
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Sitharaman weighs up the short-term political consequences of following the advice she is receiving, I’m sure she will be aware of the longer-term political consequence of getting the arithmetic wrong (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
When Sitharaman weighs up the short-term political consequences of following the advice she is receiving, I’m sure she will be aware of the longer-term political consequence of getting the arithmetic wrong (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Budget 2021: Balance economics with politics

By Mark Tully
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:50 PM IST
With the budget just over two weeks away, economist after economist is calling on finance minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman to spend, spend and spend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outlawing smoking in public places such as hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and bars is something we have accepted (AFP photo)
Outlawing smoking in public places such as hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and bars is something we have accepted (AFP photo)
opinion

Where the State should step back

By Karan Thapar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:55 PM IST
I can understand bans on smoking in areas or circumstances where others who are not smoking get affected. But when an adult smokes on his own, the government has no business to intervene
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incoming Joe Biden administration will avoid many of the personality-related pitfalls of its predecessor, and the presence of a core group of advisers in key security agencies suggests that coordination may be better than the first Obama term (REUTERS)
The incoming Joe Biden administration will avoid many of the personality-related pitfalls of its predecessor, and the presence of a core group of advisers in key security agencies suggests that coordination may be better than the first Obama term (REUTERS)
opinion

All the President’s men and women

By Dhruva Jaishankar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The incoming US national security and foreign policy team looks, on paper, to be one of the most experienced in history. How it translates into outcomes is to be seen
READ FULL STORY
Close
While such incidents have raised issues of institutional discrimination, there are constant attempts, as was also done in Vemula’s case, to evade institutional accountability by attributing these instances as being incident-specific. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
While such incidents have raised issues of institutional discrimination, there are constant attempts, as was also done in Vemula’s case, to evade institutional accountability by attributing these instances as being incident-specific. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The modern form of institutionalised casteism

By Anurag Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:44 PM IST
India needs to move beyond tokenism of having one Dalit chief justice or two Dalit presidents, and ensure adequate representation to its Dalit and Adivasi citizens in all fields
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building, January 6. (REUTERS)
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building, January 6. (REUTERS)
opinion

The psychology of Trump’s supporters

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:35 PM IST
As President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States (US) Capitol on January 6, I wondered if a man I had interviewed at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania was among them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are many common problems in smallholder agriculture, such as low productivity, investments and market access, which keep farm incomes low across India (PTI)
There are many common problems in smallholder agriculture, such as low productivity, investments and market access, which keep farm incomes low across India (PTI)
opinion

Farm laws: What India can learn from Kenya’s agri experiment

By Swati Dhingra
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Recent research at the London School of Economics examines a decade of high-quality farmer-buyer data from Kenya during a period when it introduced radical farm laws to encourage agri-businesses to determine impacts on small farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the heart of the conflict is an acute trust deficit, a deepening mistrust of the nexus between untrammelled State power and big business (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
At the heart of the conflict is an acute trust deficit, a deepening mistrust of the nexus between untrammelled State power and big business (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The anti-corporate texture of farm protests

By Rajdeep Sardesai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:38 AM IST
It is symbolic of a wider discontent against emerging market monopolies and fears of this being replicated in the agricultural sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
Countries concerned about China’s dominance are likely to prioritise strategic implications of investments over India’s economic inefficiencies (AP)
Countries concerned about China’s dominance are likely to prioritise strategic implications of investments over India’s economic inefficiencies (AP)
opinion

Weaning away foreign investment from China

By Manoj Kewalramani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Capitalising on emergent geopolitical trends entails working with like-minded partners focusing on sectors with national security implications
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP