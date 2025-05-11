Chinaware that props up Pakistan in conflict

It was widely known that China has emerged as the key supplier of weaponry for its iron brother Pakistan over the past decade accounting for over 80% of the country’s military imports currently, but the first outing for some of these weapons came this week, in strikes and counter-strikes carried out by India and Pakistan. Pakistan’s armed forces used, for the first time, the Chinese-made J-10C fighter jet and PL-15 missile. Between 2017 and 2021, Beijing met 72% of Islamabad’s demand for major arms, data compiled by Sweden’s Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed (Ajay Angurana)

Military ties between Beijing and Islamabad have grown since the early 1960s, at a slow pace initially but rapidly in the last decade or so. Defence cooperation is now a key component of the “China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”. “The two sides underscored that strategic defence and security cooperation between China and Pakistan plays an irreplaceable and critical role in maintaining peace, stability and strategic balance in the region. The two sides expressed satisfaction that the two militaries have long enjoyed a high level of mutual trust, high-level cooperation, and high-level coordination. The two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level military-to-military visits and exchanges, and to continuously elevate cooperation in areas of joint training, exercises and military technology,” a joint statement issued after Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China in February said.

By 2022, China had cemented its place as Pakistan’s largest supplier of major arms including fighter aircraft, warships, submarines and missiles. Between 2017 and 2021, Beijing met 72% of Islamabad’s demand for major arms, data compiled by Sweden’s Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed. Conversely, 47% of all the major arms exported by China went to Pakistan during the period.

It had also emerged from SIPRI’s analysis that though several of the deals are labelled “co-production” or “joint programme”, implying significant Pakistani R&D input, in most cases the R&D was mainly or all Chinese even for specific Pakistani requirements.

“Pakistan is the largest buyer of Chinese arms, including fighter jets, air defence systems, naval vessels, and UAVs,” Yang Zi, associate research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies told CNBC after Chinese defence stocks surged following reports of Pakistan using Chinese weapons against Indian strikes.

None of this will be news to India’s military planners, who are also likely to have assessed the Chinese weapons being used by Pakistan during the just-ended hostilities. For instance, the recovery of a PL-15 missile, in good condition, from a field in Punjab was met with some excitement in Indian military circles (China has been very guarded about the capabilities of this missile).

The Pakistani and Chinese militaries have also been involved in joint air, sea and land exercises. Ties between the two navies are particularly strong, with the Chinese arming the Pakistani navy with warships and submarines. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has delivered all four Type 054A/P frigates to the Pakistan navy. In May 2023, two Type 054A/P frigates built by China for the Pakistan navy were delivered, marking that all four Type 054A/Ps ordered by the Pakistan navy have been commissioned.

“The Type 054A/P is one of the latest multi-role frigates of Chinese origin, equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors that include CM-302 surface-to-surface missiles and LY-80 surface-to-air missiles, as well as an Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare suite and Combat Management System, enabling ships of this class to operate under multi-threat scenarios,” the Chinese state-run Global Times tabloid reported earlier this year.

In March, the PLA Navy delivered a second new submarine, equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, to Pakistan. The Hangor-class submarine has, according to Chinese state media, sustained stealth capability, manoeuvrability and endurance. It is also equipped with torpedoes, anti-ship missiles and mine-laying capabilities, along with advanced underwater detection systems. Cooperation between the Chinese and Pakistani navies is a critical component of defence ties between the two. The ongoing programme for eight Type-041 submarines, planned for delivery in 2022-2028, includes four to be produced under licence in Pakistan. This makes it imperative for India to put its own submarine projects on the fast track.

