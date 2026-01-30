Conserving wetlands to nurture nature, society

The World Wetlands Day marks the signing of the Ramsar Convention, a treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands globally. The theme for this year, Wetlands and traditional knowledge: Celebrating cultural heritage, rings close for India as it spotlights the timeless role of traditional knowledge in sustaining wetland ecosystems and preserving cultural identity. The importance of wetlands in sustaining vital ecosystems, forming a critical link between land and water with lakes, rivers, floodplains, marshes, mangroves, peatlands, and lagoons, can’t be stated enough. They are agents of water security, climate regulation, food production, and livelihoods. (HT Archive)

The importance of wetlands in sustaining vital ecosystems, forming a critical link between land and water with lakes, rivers, floodplains, marshes, mangroves, peatlands, and lagoons, can’t be stated enough. They are agents of water security, climate regulation, food production, and livelihoods. Wetlands have sustained India’s civilisational journey for millennia, from the Himalayan high-altitude lakes to the floodplains of the Ganga and the Brahmaputra, from the tanks of the Deccan plateau to coastal mangroves and lagoons.

Over the past decade, the Union government has strengthened wetlands conservation through policy reforms, institutional mechanisms, and international engagement. One of the most notable achievements has been the rapid expansion of India’s Ramsar network: The number of sites has risen to 96 from 26 in 2014 (an increase of about 269%) — the highest in Asia, and third-highest in the world. The network currently covers 1.36 million hectares (10% of the known wetland extent of the country). A recognition of Udaipur and Indore as Wetland Cities stands testimony to embedding wetlands in urban development plans and programmes.

Wetlands conservation in India is supported by a strong foundation of environmental laws and regulations. The national environment policy recognises wetlands as a vital freshwater resource and calls for their prudent use. A national-level programme for conservation and management of wetlands has been in place for over four decades. MOEFCC’s flagship scheme, the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA), aims to mainstream the full range of wetland biodiversity and ecosystem services within developmental plans and programmes at various levels.

As a step towards participatory conservation and the wise use of wetlands, the government launched Mission Sahbhagita in May 2022. This aims to enable community-driven efforts for the conservation and management of India’s wetlands. The Save Wetlands Campaign was also launched as part of this Mission. India’s approach to wetland conservation is inspired by the belief that transformative change begins with individuals and communities. The nationwide network of wetlands mitras (friends of wetlands) mobilises citizens, youth, and local communities as stewards and ambassadors of wetlands. At the 15th Conference of Parties of the Ramsar Convention held in 2025, in Zimbabwe, India introduced and secured the adoption of the resolution on Promoting Sustainable Lifestyles for the Wise Use of Wetlands, marking a global endorsement of Mission LiFE as a tool for wetland governance.

A key feature of our approach has been the growing recognition that conservation cannot be separated from culture and livelihoods. By acknowledging this, the Centre has sought to move towards participatory governance. Conservation and management interventions ensure integration of traditional knowledge and practices for wise use. By placing culture at the heart of wetland conservation, India is strengthening community-led stewardship, enhancing climate resilience, and ensuring wetlands nurture both nature and society.

Bhupender Yadav is Union minister for environment, forest & climate change. The views expressed are personal