Designing education for future semiconductor supremacy

The surge of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-integrated devices, wearable electronics, data processing and networking centres, and the use of chips in the automotive industry has made semiconductors central to innovation excellence. Now wonder then, global semiconductor sales in the financial year 2024-25 reached $628 billion — roughly equivalent to the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries ranked around 30th in the world. (Bloomberg)

The semiconductor industry is growing rapidly across continents, and the Union government has launched many programmes to support research and innovation in this area. The India Semiconductor Mission was launched with a large budget to develop the entire semiconductor value chain in India, including design, manufacturing, testing, and supply. Many other projects and funding initiatives are helping universities and companies enter the value chain. These efforts are among the strongest seen so far, but their success will depend on proper execution, large scale production, close coordination between industry and academia, availability of a trained workforce, and a stable international supply chain.

All of these critically rest on semiconductors becoming part of school and college education. To that end, the introduction to semiconductors in the curriculum should start early — in schools and continuing through university programmes. In the early 2000s, with the rise of IT and software services, schools, colleges, and vocational institutions actively offered coaching classes, structured courses, updated syllabi, diplomas, and certified training programmes. Later, as coding and software development grew, many specialised programmes were added both in formal education and as skill-based courses for all age groups. Similarly, Indian academia must not only design and integrate future ready-curricula that match the semiconductor industry’s needs but also keep it contemporary at all times.

India has begun taking steps toward semiconductor-focused education, but there is room to do more. Building semiconductor labs is costly and complex, unlike software labs that need fewer resources. Still, universities must strengthen basic semiconductor learning and use schemes such as the Chips-to-Startup (C2S) scheme to support experiential training. Moreover, out of nearly 1.5 million engineering seats in India, less than 5% are in premier engineering institutions. This makes it even more crucial for these institutions to mentor and support other colleges in realising semiconductor-aligned learning and curricula. While more semiconductor centres should be created nationwide, established academic institutes should share their experiences and mentorship to boost research, development, innovation, and entrepreneurship at these centres.

Simply holding a silicon wafer and entering a cleanroom in a bunny suit can be highly motivating, much like the excitement earlier generations felt upon seeing and operating a computer for the first time. Transforming this excitement into learning, both fundamental and applied interdisciplinary research, in semiconductors should be incorporated directly into the classroom.

Academic institutes should offer semiconductor courses, including minors and credit courses, to teach both basic and advanced topics. Small projects and semester projects should be part of the learning process. Summer and winter internships and short programmes can help students gain hands-on experience. Industry visits, seminars, webinars, and tutorials will give students real exposure. Online classes, remote labs, and e-learning platforms can make learning easier for everyone. Student clubs and chapters can build a strong community with support from industry and alumni. To prepare students for the future, universities must bring industry experience into the classroom. Visits to companies, classes by experts, and projects based on real-world problems can spark interest and confidence.

To address the significant challenge of developing semiconductor infrastructure, which relies heavily on imported equipment, our academia should also train students in instrument development. This will not only make us self-reliant and save money, time, and energy, but also strengthen our intellectual capital.

India’s semiconductor journey began parallel to the nation’s goal of becoming developed by 2047. During this pursuit, academia will play a significant role not only in developing a future-ready workforce with aligned skills, self-belief, sight, and strategy but also in creating a powerhouse of innovative and entrepreneurial intellectual strength.

Sanket Goel is chair professor, BITS Pilani Hyderabad. The views expressed are personal