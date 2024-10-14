How BJP won Haryana with grassroots politics

By early evening on October 8, 2024, results for elections to the assemblies of Haryana and the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir were clear.

Television debates were intense, but one expert’s comment stood out for its sheer wisdom. “We can learn from Congress how to throw away a sure-shot win, and from BJP how to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat,” he said.

A conversation I had with a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader a day before the counting of votes reveals the secret behind the election results in Haryana. This leader asked me what my opinion was about Haryana. I countered that he would be in a better position to say as he had spent a long time in that state. He told me the mood in Haryana had shifted perceptibly over the days ahead of the elections and insisted that the BJP was sure to form the government there again. I thought he was imposing his party’s views on me.

The next day, when counting was about to conclude, he called me again and I asked him what had made him so confident of a BJP victory the previous day. His reply was startling.

He said despite his seniority, he was asked to visit panchayats instead of organising large gatherings. Panchayats and villages he visited mostly belonged to his community. He said he may have touched the feet of close to 5,000 elders. They not only blessed him but also helped during the polls. He said many leaders like him had been roped in for the same exercise. Even senior leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan insisted on public relations and meetings with workers instead of large public gatherings.

The BJP also went all out to woo non-Jat votes. The Congress was heavily banking on Bhupinder Hooda and son, while the BJP consolidated its position by constantly reminding every voter how Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally looking after their well-being. Data about welfare schemes of the government, how much money had been spent on each, and who the beneficiaries were of each scheme were at every worker’s fingertips.

The gap between social reality and data was bridgeable, and the BJP was able to march into the corridors of power in Haryana for a record third time.

Just before the general elections in 2024, BJP had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, a leader from an extremely backward caste, as Haryana’s chief minister. It needs nerves of steel to pull off such a political gambit. The Congress, by contrast, couldn’t resist the temptation of projecting the ageing Bhupinder Hooda as the spearhead of their Haryana campaign. They had made the same mistake of surrendering to the satraps in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan and lost elections.

Like every other state, internal differences were out in the open. Sidelining Kumari Selja’s group during ticket distribution and her non-appearance in public gatherings sent the wrong signals. Apathy towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and emerging Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad proved costly. It should be noted that the AAP secured 1.79% of the votes while the Congress got 39.09%. If both had joined hands their combined strength would have been 40.87% ahead of the BJP’s 39.94%.

Haryana may not have given the AAP any reason to cheer, but Jammu &Kashmir has. Violence-hit Doda district elected AAP candidate Mehraj Malik.

Now that the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections are on the horizon, the Congress will be subjected to ruthless bargaining from its alliance partners. Shiv Sena (Uddhav) and the AAP have offered a glimpse of the coming cold and hard negotiations. The Samajwadi Party has already announced seven out of 10 candidates for Uttar Pradesh by-elections. Though Akhilesh Yadav said his party would fight the elections along with the Congress, the latter is in no position to bargain. Similarly, the AAP has announced that it will go it alone in the Delhi assembly elections early next year. The Congress will find the going tough in keeping the INDIA flock together at the state level.

Let’s talk about Jammu & Kashmir. Here the National Conference and the Congress coalition look stable, but the Congress is at the mercy of the Abdullahs. The BJP, on the other hand, has never been a force to reckon with in the Valley. However, this time it has extended its influence in the region. In one constituency, the party lost by just 1,000 votes. Its vote percentage has risen to 25.64% in the UT.

Finally, let’s address the age-old question: When will the Congress learn from its mistakes? Look at the past 10 elections, you’ll get your answer.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. The views expressed are personal