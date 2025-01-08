How Indian diaspora can contribute to Viksit Bharat

This year, Odisha is hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Over the years, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has enhanced not only the Indian diaspora’s participation in the event but also their sense of community, pride, and purpose among millions of non-resident Indians (NRIs). Bhubaneswar: People visit the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Throughout the 1990s, PM Modi travelled to several countries as a young political leader. He visited the United States (US) on multiple occasions, particularly in 1993, to attend the 100th anniversary celebration of Swami Vivekananda’s historic Chicago address. During this visit, he spoke at the Global Vision 2000 conference. Several Indian families recall hosting him during his visit to the US in 1997.

During these visits, his primary focus was twofold — engaging with the Indian community and learning from those nations that could benefit India’s development. He always stayed with Indian families, and the bonds formed with them remained strong. He was also eager to connect with the younger generation, particularly the children of NRIs. During one such visit to Atlanta, he went to Georgia Tech to interact with Indian students.

He also visited several European nations and Canada in the 1990s. In 1993, after his trip to the US, he spent several days in Germany and the United Kingdom. Modi’s diaspora connection extended well beyond the US and Europe. He also developed a strong link with the Indian diaspora in continental Australia. In 2000, after his visit to Trinidad and Tobago for the World Hindu Conference, he also travelled to Guyana, strengthening his relations with the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean. He made it a point to request the hosts to arrange a gathering of people of Indian origin and even visit their homes to better understand their lives. Mauritius hosted a Ramayan Sammelan in 1998, where Modi delivered an address on Shri Ram, the Ramayana, and the Indian connection with Mauritius.

From his early days, Modi consistently urged the Indian diaspora to spread the word about India’s allure among the people of their countries. He encouraged them to inspire at least five of their friends to visit India and contribute to its tourism.

During his tenure as chief minister (CM) of Gujarat, Modi leveraged international engagements and diaspora connections to place the state on the global investment map. He cultivated relations with several nations like Japan, China, Russia, European nations, and the US, with strong support from the Gujarati diaspora. Modi believed that Indian states should have the ability to forge relationships with different parts of the world, fostering their individual growth. As CM, he would often pitch the idea to diplomats and external affairs officers.

In the aftermath of the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, Modi’s outreach extended to Japan where the Hyogo Prefecture played a significant role in Gujarat’s recovery efforts. Under him, Gujarat hosted Vibrant Gujarat roadshows in cities like London, Zurich, Geneva, and others, attracting participation and investment for the Vibrant Gujarat summits. While the Mahatma Mandir was being constructed in Gandhinagar, he appealed to the Gujarati diaspora worldwide to send soil from their regions and sent kalash (urns) to several countries for this purpose.

Through his international engagements and global diaspora connections, Modi built lasting ties that helped Gujarat grow economically, technologically, and culturally. Later, as PM, he harnessed the potential of the diaspora to an even greater extent.

His outreach began with the historic Madison Square Garden event in the US and continued with events like Howdy Modi in Houston and the Modi & US event in Long Island, New York in 2024. There were several other landmark events, such as the Wembley Stadium gathering in London, the Ahlan Modi in the United Arab Emirates, the Tel Aviv event and so on. At the historic diaspora event in Sydney, attended by thousands, Australian PM Anthony Albanese remarked “Modi is the boss”. However, PM Modi’s engagement with the diaspora isn’t limited to large countries; he also connects with even the smallest diaspora communities.

India’s commitment to safeguarding its expatriates has been demonstrated through numerous rescue missions, such as Operation Ganga, Operation Sankat Mochan, Operation Rahat, and Vande Bharat Mission. These efforts also underscored India’s growing influence on the global stage.

PM Modi called NRIs the brand ambassadors of India, highlighting their significant role in India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat. His decades-long connect with the global Indian community will undoubtedly contribute significantly to this mission.

Bharat Barai is chairman, US-India Community Foundation, and a physician.The views expressed are personal