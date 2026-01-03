In the driving seat to beat pollution, build industry

Delhi’s air pollution crisis is reminding us that the shift towards full electric mobility at scale for India is not just desirable, but an immediate imperative. The global auto industry is already undergoing this most consequential transformation of a century. This transition is no longer only about climate action; it has become a decisive marker of industrial competitiveness, technological leadership, and national economic resilience. For India, it is therefore a strategic necessity today. India cannot afford to be a spectator. If we do not aggressively scale electrification across all vehicle segments, we risk losing not only domestic markets but also the opportunity to become a global export hub. (AP)

Over the past decade, India has made early strides in EV manufacturing — battery innovation, and the development of affordable electric two- and three-wheelers. But the pace of global change has accelerated dramatically. China has used electric mobility as a springboard for industrial dominance, controlling major parts of the global EV supply chain. The US and Europe, realising the depth of this shift, have responded with unprecedented industrial policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the EU Green Deal. These policies are reshaping global trade flows, investment decisions, and manufacturing footprints.

India cannot afford to be a spectator in this race. If we do not aggressively scale electrification across all vehicle segments, we risk losing not only domestic markets but also the opportunity to become a global export hub. Conversely, if we act decisively today, India can build a world-leading EV ecosystem grounded in frugal engineering, large-scale manufacturing, and innovation suited to emerging economies.

Three priority actions are now essential.

Mandate the electrification of all two- and three-wheelers by 2030: India’s transport system is unique: Two- and three-wheelers account for nearly 80% of all vehicles on our roads. They are also the easiest and most cost-effective to electrify. The technology is proven, costs have fallen sharply, and local industry is mature. An electric two-wheeler today can be nearly 30% cheaper to own and operate than its petrol counterpart, especially in urban and peri-urban areas.

A clear regulatory mandate for 100% electric two- and three-wheeler sales by 2030 will send an unambiguous signal to industry. It will give manufacturers the certainty they need to scale up investment in domestic battery production, component manufacturing, and R&D. It will also reduce India’s oil import bill, improve urban air quality, and create thousands of green jobs.

Several countries from Indonesia to Thailand and from Taiwan to the EU, have already imposed such mandates or set clear phase-out timelines. India must not lag behind. Our leadership in this segment can form the cornerstone of our global EV export strategy.

Strengthen CAFE norms to drive the electrification of cars: We need to similarly accelerate transition towards full electric passenger cars. Towards this, we need to ensure that our Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms are in pace with global advancements. While the EU has implemented a CAFE target of 93.5 g/km in 2025, India is still at 113 g/km. This allows manufacturers to meet fuel-efficiency targets through incremental improvements in internal combustion engines rather than by accelerating the shift toward electric cars.

The dilly-dallying with CAFE will not help. Instead, India must strengthen CAFE regulations beyond what Europe has done; it should also tighten compliance timelines and not allow loopholes such as volume or weight-based derogation. The objective should be simple: Make electrification the most straightforward and economically viable pathway for automakers. For instance, the stringent 2020 European light-duty vehicle CAFE standards drove the manufacturers towards electric vehicles, with EV share in the market increasing from 3% to 11% in a single year.

Stronger CAFE norms will achieve three goals.

First, they will drive innovation, compelling companies to invest in next-generation EV platforms instead of relying on outdated ICE technologies. Second, they will align India with global regulatory standards, enabling our manufacturers to compete in export markets that now demand cleaner vehicles. Third, they will accelerate the availability of affordable electric cars for Indian consumers. The question India must ask is not whether we can afford stronger CAFE norms, but whether we can afford to continue subsidising inefficiency. A well-designed regulatory push will do far more to advance EV adoption than short-term financial incentives.

Enshrine a national “Right to Charge” to accelerate adoption: A major barrier to EV adoption, especially in urban India, is not price or performance, but access to reliable charging at home and at work. More than 60% of urban Indians live in multi-storey apartments or shared housing, where installing chargers often requires tedious approvals from resident welfare associations (RWAs), builders, or facility managers. Without guaranteed access to charging, many potential buyers postpone or abandon the decision to shift to electric.

India urgently needs a national right to charge, a legal framework that guarantees EV buyers the ability to install charging points in their parking spaces, subject only to basic electrical and safety norms.

Similar frameworks already exist in the EU, UK, several US states, and parts of China. They have significantly accelerated EV adoption by eliminating uncertainty for consumers.

A well-designed right to charge law for India should include:

Mandatory access: Any resident with a legal parking spot should be empowered to install a charger without requiring NOC-style approval from RWAs or building associations.

Clear timelines for utilities and DISCOMs: Power utilities must provide sanctioned load augmentation and meter connections within defined time periods.

Builder obligations: New buildings must be constructed with EV-ready wiring, adequate electrical capacity, and spaces designated for slow and fast charging.

Collective solutions: For apartments without individual parking, RWAs should be required to provide sufficient community charging points, supported by government and municipal incentives.

Such a framework will transform EV ownership from a privilege of a few to a mainstream, affordable choice for millions. It will also stimulate demand for chargers, wiring, power electronics, and grid upgrades, contributing directly to India’s industrial growth and innovation engine.

Electrifying transport is not merely an environmental responsibility. It is the gateway to becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. It will reduce India’s chronic dependence on imported fossil fuels, improve air quality for millions, and help cities meet public health goals. It will stimulate investment in advanced technologies — from batteries and power electronics to grid modernisation and renewable energy.

Most importantly, it will ensure that India remains competitive as the world moves away from internal combustion engines.

The coming decade will define the winners and laggards of the global automotive industry. India must choose to lead. A decisive policy push for electrification across all vehicle segments, backed by clear mandates, strong standards, and long-term industrial vision, is essential. The world is shifting gear. India must accelerate.

Ashok Jhunjhunwala is chairman, Immersive Technology and Entrepreneurship Labs and Institute Professor, IIT Madras, and chairperson, CAQM’s Expert Committee for Abatement of Air Pollution caused by Vehicular Emissions in Delhi-NCR. The views expressed are personal