In US deportations, an opportunity, a warning

For decades, North America has been the promised land for Punjabi immigrants — an anxious gateway to prosperity and a better life. Families in Punjab have invested generations of savings to send their young abroad, often through legal channels, but sometimes through dangerous and exploitative back doors. The dream was simple: A better future, a stable life, and economic success. However, the game has changed.

When Donald Trump entered the White House for a second term, his stringent immigration policies sent shock waves through immigrant communities — legal immigrants in the queue (including thousands from Venezuela) suddenly found themselves on tricky terrain; and illegal ones, who had hitherto benefited from administrative inaction, found themselves on flights back home. Deportation flights have returned thousands, including about 104 Indians, of whom nearly one-third were Punjabis. Reports indicate that the Trump administration had earlier identified approximately 20,407 undocumented Indians, with 17,940 under “final removal orders”, making them subject to deportation.

Canada has long been seen as the softer, more immigrant-friendly alternative to the United States (US). Trudeau championed an inclusive, progressive approach to immigration, bolstering the confidence of thousands who looked to the Great White North as their new home. Punjabi students flooded Canada in record numbers, viewing a student visa as a pathway to permanent residency.

However, Trudeau’s government soon found itself overwhelmed. The sheer volume of asylum claims, fraudulent applications, and rising concerns over radical elements forced a rethink. Canada maintains a list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code, which includes various organisations identified as threats to national security.

The same Canada that once welcomed immigrants with open arms began tightening its rules. The government cracked down on those misusing student visas and placed restrictions on post-study work permits. Even more significantly, Trudeau’s diplomatic missteps with India, including accusations of Indian interference in Canada’s internal affairs, put Indian immigrants in an awkward position and complicated legal migration routes.

The desire to migrate among Punjabi youth is deeply rooted in several socio-economic factors. One, Punjab’s agrarian economy has faced significant challenges, including declining farm incomes and increasing debt among farmers. A 2021 survey by the Punjab Agricultural University found that 89% of farmers in the state are in debt, with an average debt per household of around ₹6.05 lakh. This financial strain pushes many to abandon agriculture in search of better prospects abroad. Two, the state’s unemployment rate, especially among the youth, is notably high. In 2023, the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE) reported an unemployment rate of over 7.6% in Punjab, surpassing the national average. For educated youth, this figure is even higher, reaching nearly 20%. The lack of suitable job opportunities compels many to look overseas for employment. Three, many Punjabi students opt to study abroad due to the perceived lack of quality educational institutions within the state and the belief that foreign degrees lead to better job prospects. Nearly 15% of total Indian students going abroad for higher studies belong to Punjab. And fourth, migration has become deeply ingrained in Punjabi culture, often viewed as a status symbol. Families take pride in having members settled abroad, and this societal pressure motivates many youths to seek opportunities overseas.

To mitigate the compulsion to migrate, the state and Union governments must adopt a comprehensive strategy.

They should introduce sustainable farming practices, encourage diversification of crops, and provide financial support to alleviate farmers’ debts. Encouraging value-added agricultural activities can enhance profitability and convince the youth to explore opportunities in agriculture. They should develop industrial sectors and promote entrepreneurship to create job opportunities. Investing in infrastructure and incentivising businesses can stimulate economic growth within the state. They should establish and upgrade educational institutions to meet global standards, ensuring that students have access to quality education locally. Aligning curriculum with industry demands can improve employability. They should also redefine national HR policies with appropriately codified laws to meet the requirements of changing international labour markets. Manpower exports should be adequately addressed in these policies, balancing the aspirations of youth and national preferences. They should launch awareness campaigns highlighting the value of contributing to local development and the potential risks associated with migration. Encouraging success stories within the state can shift perceptions.

The narrative of Punjab must change. It can no longer be a land from which the best and the brightest flee. With the right policies, Punjab can become a destination where talent thrives, and where young people don’t feel the need to risk their lives in the pursuit of foreign shores, often illegally.

The closing of North American doors is not the end of opportunity — it is a wake-up call. It is time for Punjab to reclaim its youth, not as migrants (sometimes illegal ones) seeking fortunes abroad, but as builders of a new and prosperous Punjab. The choice is clear: Adapt, innovate, and rise — or watch another generation slip away. The people of Punjab are eagerly waiting to see the new policies that can determine and reshape their hopes and endeavours in search of prosperity.

Suresh Kumar, Punjab-cadre IAS officer, retired as chief principal secretary to the chief minister.The views expressed are personal