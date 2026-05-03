In West Asia, making of a post-OPEC order

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) left the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on May 1, ending a 59-year membership without consulting Riyadh, Moscow or anyone else. The cartel’s most senior officials learned of the decision on the wires. The oil price barely moved. That, more than the announcement itself, is the story. In the age of US shale and a closed Strait of Hormuz, OPEC’s power to influence prices is no longer what it once was. Abu Dhabi has chosen to leave a grouping whose collective discipline has, for some time now, delivered diminishing returns to its most capable members. A cartel has cracked. An order is being rewritten. The capitals doing the rewriting are few, the importers paying for the outcome are many. (AP)

The proximate reasons are well documented. Abu Dhabi has spent more than $150 billion to lift the capacity of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to 4.85 million barrels a day (MMb/d), with a publicly stated target of five million by 2027. Its OPEC+ baseline has kept it at roughly 3.2 MMb/d. The gap is both arithmetic and grievance: 2019 OPEC+ talks collapsed precisely because Riyadh refused to raise the UAE’s baseline, and the dispute has festered since. UAE’s energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei has framed the exit as policy rather than politics, but the timing — mid-war, with Hormuz shut and the war premium dwarfing everything else — is itself the politics.

The deeper trigger is security, not oil. Since late February, Iran has fired around 550 ballistic and cruise missiles, and over 2,200 drones at the UAE — more than at any other target, including Israel. Anwar Gargash, the UAE President’s diplomatic adviser, has called Tehran’s campaign a “premeditated plan”, conceded that the Gulf’s containment policy “failed miserably”, and said the GCC’s collective response was at “the weakest level historically”. As Abu Dhabi absorbed the bombardment, the GCC’s silence became unbearable. The OPEC exit is, at one level, the visible aftershock of an invisible decision: Solidarity that fails in moments of acute threat is not solidarity worth paying for.

The security architecture being built around the UAE in response is the most consequential development in the region since the Abraham Accords. An Israeli Iron Dome battery, with operating personnel, has been on Emirati soil since the Iran war began — the first time the system has been deployed in a third country in active combat. A US treasury-backed emergency dollar swap line was floated in senate testimony six days before the OPEC announcement; secretary of state Marco Rubio’s visit followed two days later. The choreography is unmistakable: Washington and Tel Aviv have offered Abu Dhabi a depth of integration that the GCC framework could not, and Abu Dhabi has accepted. Gargash has stated openly that Iran’s aggression “will solidify the American role in the Gulf” and that Israeli regional influence would grow as a consequence.

The Saudi calculation is moving differently. Riyadh’s Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) with Pakistan, a NATO-style pact signed in September 2025, serves as a hedge against US unreliability following the Israeli strikes on Hamas leadership in Doha. Whether the pact extends to Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal remains studiously ambiguous. Turkey ultimately stayed out, but Ankara’s drift towards the Sunni-political axis is unmistakable. The Saudi posture in the war was conventionally defensive, with significant production losses and no public criticism of Tehran.

Two trajectories are, therefore, visible. One axis — Riyadh, Islamabad, with a Turkish lean — is built on conventional deterrence, ambiguous nuclear backstopping, and Sunni-political identity. Another — Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and Washington, with New Delhi as commercial hinterland — is built on technological integration, Abraham Accords-style normalisation, and explicit alignment against Iran. The binary is overdrawn. Saudi Arabia has not abandoned Washington; the Kingdom hosts critical US bases and remains the Trump administration’s most courted Arab interlocutor on a “second Abraham Accords”. The UAE, for all its hawkishness, has reopened a phone line with Tehran and has maintained its commercial relationship with Beijing. Between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, rivalry — not rupture — is the more accurate frame.

Iran is the variable that will determine which trajectory dominates. A weakened Tehran negotiating from genuine collapse would vindicate the Emirati confrontation thesis; a Tehran that reconsolidates and reopens proxy operations in Iraq and Yemen would justify the Saudi hedge. Russia, distracted in Ukraine, has neither the capacity nor the appetite to shape the post-war Gulf. China does. Beijing imports almost 700,000 barrels a day from the UAE and is the natural beneficiary of Abu Dhabi’s unconstrained barrels, with modest yuan settlement experiments likely to follow. The strategic test of the coming decade is whether the US can sustain a regional order whose principal customer is China.

For India, the calculus is sharper than for any other importer. The UAE is its third-largest trading partner. ADNOC participates in India’s strategic petroleum reserves; the CEPA framework, the dirham-rupee settlement, and the I2U2 architecture provide unusually deep scaffolding. Abu Dhabi, looking to monetise reserves before peak demand, has every reason to deepen long-term contracts with New Delhi — and New Delhi has every reason to accept the offer.

A cartel has cracked. An order is being rewritten. The capitals doing the rewriting are few, the importers paying for the outcome are many, and the gap between the two is the strategic problem of the next decade. For India, the question is not whether the new order will form — it is forming — but whether New Delhi will be a participant in shaping it or a price-taker once it is built. The window for the former closes faster than it appears.

Ausaf Sayeed is the former secretary in the ministry of external affairs, and former ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The views expressed are personal