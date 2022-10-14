India is on the cusp of a mega aviation boom

Today marks 90 years since JRD Tata, India’s first licensed commercial pilot, operated the first flight of an airline, then called Tata Air Services, from Karachi to Mumbai. Though the DeHavilland Puss Moth aircraft had two passenger seats, it only carried mail. It is hard to imagine how this modest beginning in October 1932 has evolved into India’s vibrant and rapidly expanding aviation industry today.

Though the industry progressed in the decades after the first flight, the deregulation in 1994 created momentum, attracting intrepid entrepreneurs and business magnates to the sector. It ushered in a period of innovation, experimentation, success — and the occasional failure. The ensuing period has seen the birth of new airlines and the rebirth of others and has led to a diverse, fiercely competitive industry that is now the fourth largest and among the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

Today, Indian aviation handles over 182 million passengers and three million metric tonnes of freight every year.

But for all that has been achieved over the past 90 years, it is the next 10 years, leading up to the centenary of JRD’s first flight, that many of us in the industry find truly exciting. There are clear signs that India is on the cusp of an aviation boom and is poised to take its place at the forefront of the industry.

India’s rise in the global economic league table has been impressive, with the country having overtaken the United Kingdom as the world’s fifth largest economy. As the fastest-growing large economy in the world, the rise looks set to continue.

As India grows wealthier, the demand for air travel increases proportionately. Such an expansion will make it an even more attractive market for other industries, leading to greater travel to, from and within India by those based overseas.

On the production side, geopolitical trends and supportive policies portend increased investment in India across sectors, representing manufacturing and services. This, too, will drive both economic growth and air travel, especially for international connectivity and logistics.

Geographically, India enjoys all the advantages of international “superconnector” airlines. It is estimated that 30% of the world’s population resides within five hours of India — whilst the rapid development of new Indian airports and the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme to support domestic routes will only strengthen the network effect that will add to further growth. In addition, the abundance of domestic talent, a vast and affluent diaspora, diversity and quality of tourism, and cultural and religious attractions that are second to none.

For these reasons and more, I am convinced that right now, in aviation, there is no location on earth more exciting to be in than India. The ingredients for success and opportunity are there for India to become a significant player in world aviation within the next decade.

India’s demographic dividend, education and training systems can provide world-class personnel to airlines and the aviation sector locally and globally.

Through the right combination of public and private initiatives, India can develop as a significant global maintenance, repair and overhaul centre servicing the world’s airlines and increasingly become a manufacturing location for high-tech aviation components. With aligned efforts of airports, airlines and the public sector, India can become a major international aviation hub — indeed, it can host multiple hubs — and become one of the most connected countries on earth.

India’s hospitality, technological prowess and innovation, supported by capital and ambition, can underpin Indian airlines that match or surpass the best of what others offer.

There is much more, but the message is clear: The next decade is India’s opportunity to seize. Air India, which proudly celebrates JRD Tata’s legacy and contribution to Indian aviation, is back home, and we are energised to do our part.

Air Indians, and we hope all Indians, share the view that seizing this decade and realising India’s aviation opportunity by the centenary year of JRD Tata’s first flight would be the finest possible tribute to his pioneering achievements and legacy.

Campbell Wilson is MD and CEO, Air IndiaThe views expressed are personal