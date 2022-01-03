India must harness the potential of genomic surveillance

The Covid-19 pandemic has been testing health systems worldwide since it first came to light. Despite concerted efforts of the medical, scientific, and research communities globally, populations in different countries have suffered from varying intensities of the virus and its mutations. While the world is still struggling to recover from the devastating ramifications of the Delta variant, new and highly transmissible variants of the virus, such as Omicron, are emerging. The possibility of more such variants to escape immune response poses a substantial threat, particularly to a densely populated country such as India. In the light of the ever-increasing mobility of people in a globalised world today, the need for health system strengthening through robust and evidence-based measures has been well-established. The crucial role genome sequencing could play in the fight against the pandemic, through its ability for tracking novel pathogens and their variants in real-time, has been widely acknowledged.

When combined with other epidemiological metadata, genomic surveillance can help synthesise real-time information on the existing and emerging infectious diseases, as well as their potential mutations. This data, in turn, can be leveraged to inform testing and containment strategies, vaccine design and development, diagnostics, and treatment protocols. Timely testing has been proven to be one of the key necessities for arresting the spread of the pandemic. As a result, there has been a growing emphasis on the need to increase the capacity of testing laboratories in India to meet the existing demand and generate more demand and encourage people and communities to get tested when symptoms manifest. In addition, testing laboratories across the country require capacity-strengthening to conduct more tests and optimise the process for quicker and more accurate results so that no positive case goes undetected.

The establishment of India’s Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) – a national network of laboratories – for monitoring the genomic variations in the Sars-CoV-2 has been a crucial step forward in this space. However, there is still a need to augment this network and complement national efforts by enabling decentralised genome sequencing in small towns, including district hospitals and medical colleges. This would require little dependence on sophisticated machinery, as it can be achieved with the help of point-of-care testing and a portable genome-sequencing platform. Moreover, the real-time information it would provide can extend crucial decision-making support at various levels of governance and health care service delivery.

There are many organisations such as PATH and Rockefeller Foundation working towards enhancing the genomic capacities of states and decentralising the process. Recently, genome sequencing laboratories have been established in Punjab, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Haryana. All these labs are set up with state-of-the-art sequencing facilities and provided with cost-effective and ergonomic gene sequencing platforms.

The objective is to strengthen regional capabilities for genome sequencing and facilitate transforming these laboratories into centres of excellence that can contribute to the overall strengthening of disease surveillance. The five labs together have sequenced close to 1,500 samples (December 20). PATH is also facilitating these labs to be part of INSACOG, so that there is synergy in gene sequencing work done by these laboratories and the larger national network. Interestingly, gene sequencing is a disease-agnostic solution that can also be used for other disease areas such as tuberculosis control.

Recent trends have indicated that a world without epidemics is rather unlikely. The only way to prevent similar devastation caused by Covid-19 is through adequate preparedness and building health system resilience. Several existing diseases and epidemics have been undergoing an evolution of their own. Tuberculosis, for instance, despite being a preventable and treatable disease, continues to contribute significantly to the disease burden in the country, with an estimated annual incidence of 2.6 million cases, owing to a consistently evolving pathogen. Besides this, there has been a considerable increase in other infectious diseases such as dengue and an emerging threat of antimicrobial resistance stemming from excessive use of antibiotics. These examples allude to the impending need for expanding the scope of genome surveillance to galvanise efforts to improve public health outcomes in India. Genome sequencing is already used to detect drug-resistant TB, Ebola, Sars, and Polio.

An analysis of the current surveillance capacities is imperative for creating more genome sequencing platforms that can bolster the government efforts to contain the pandemic. Given the dependency on vaccines for mitigating the adverse effects of the virus, the data derived from genomic surveillance can help evaluate vaccine efficacy and achieve breakthroughs in the vaccine development process. Besides, placing decentralised sequencing systems will strengthen data collection and evidence-based decision-making. The time is right to bring the promising genome sequencing model into the mainstream discourse on health system responses and harness its potential in a big way.

Dr Shibu Vijayan is global TB technical director, PATH.

