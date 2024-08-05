Indian immigrants’ tale: Integration sans erasure

As the first Indian-American to receive a presidential nomination from a major party in the United States (US), Kamala Harris’s rise marks a historic milestone. Indian-Americans have arrived as a political force. This narrative belies the fact that Indian-Americans have punched above their demographic weight in politics for some time. Indian-Americans have served as governors, senators, Congresspersons, and at all levels of government administrations — from the surgeon general to key roles in the department of treasury and the Federal Reserve to the sitting head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. This is quite a list, given immigrant and native-born Indian Americans make up less than 2% of the US population. Harris’s ascent is a signal that Indian-Americans are no longer just passive observers but active participants in shaping the US’s future. Harris is not alone. In the Republican Party, Nikki Haley remains a prominent voice, and Vivek Ramaswamy has exerted a strong influence on the direction of the party’s policies and rhetoric. On the Democratic side, representative Ro Khanna of California is seen as a rising star. Representative Pramila Jayapal has become one of the leading voices on the more liberal side of the party. San Francisco: Indian-Americans gather outside the Consulate General of India in support of India, in San Francisco, USA. (PTI Photo (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

They have made their impact while maintaining a dual identity, embracing global Indian culture while also fully embracing their American citizenship and the American way of being. What’s their secret?

The key differentiator in the success of Indian-origin people in American politics is their exceptional ability to assimilate while maintaining their cultural heritage. This assimilation has been crucial in their ability to connect with the broader populace and gain their trust and support while at the same time remaining true to themselves, both in speech and in deed. More importantly, this duality allows them to bring a diverse set of ideas and solutions to the table, enriching the political discourse and contributing to more inclusive governance.

The uniquely fluid and accepting nature of the American (and, to a large extent, British) society makes this assimilation without loss of culture possible. Outside the echo chamber of online media and extreme political views, the US has actually grown more diverse. It has also grown more integrated, with a higher rate of interracial marriages (to cite one example). We remain a welcoming country built by immigrants.

At the same time, the idea of embracing one’s roots and culture has never been more common and acceptable. From Irish-Americans and Italian-Americans to Haitian-Americans and more, US citizens take great pride in their ethnic roots. Yet, with few exceptions, this does not generate challenges to their national allegiance. There is room in the big tent of America for all and room for all histories. Indian-Americans have benefited from these two national traits and, as they grew more and more comfortable with their new home, have grown more comfortable with stepping into public roles.

There is a similar trend in other countries where Indian communities are strong and the national culture is, by and large, welcoming. In the United Kingdom, despite the recent political turmoil, the contributions of Rishi Sunak, who previously served as Prime Minister, and Priti Patel, former home secretary, showcase the significant roles Indian-origin politicians are are playing. In Ireland, Leo Varadkar, of Indian descent, serves as the Tánaiste and has previously served as Taoiseach. In Ireland and the UK, no one bats an eye when an Indian-origin politician is on the ballot or elected.

The severe anti-immigrant backlash in Europe, particularly in countries like Sweden, Germany, France, and the UK, highlights the consequences of assimilation and integration not happening. In these countries, the formation of immigrant ghettos has led to significant social friction and political unrest. For instance, in France, there have been numerous incidents of violence and unrest in immigrant-dominated suburbs, often stemming from feelings of marginalisation and lack of opportunities — which are often exacerbated by the lack of assimilation and acceptance of the culture and values of their new countries.

But you will never see Indians creating such unrest in any country. They have shown a unique ability to embrace the values, culture, and ethos of their adopted countries. This assimilation has been crucial in their ability to connect with the broader populace and gain their trust and support. Assimilation does not mean abandoning one’s cultural heritage. On the contrary, successful Indian politicians have demonstrated that it is possible to celebrate one’s roots while embracing new cultural norms. Sunak and Ramaswamy both take great pride in their Hindu religion and frequently talk about this. This duality allows them to bring a diverse set of ideas and solutions to the table, enriching the political discourse and contributing to more inclusive governance.

In a world increasingly divided by cultural and political differences, the success of Indians in politics serves as a beacon of hope. It shows that with hard work, education, and a willingness to embrace new values, immigrants can overcome barriers and achieve remarkable success. This journey of assimilation and enhancement is not just the secret to their success but a valuable lesson for all.

Vivek Wadhwa is the CEO of Vionix Biosciences. The views expressed are personal