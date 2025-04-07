India-UAE: A bond that goes beyond business

When I think of India, I think of family. Not just because over 3.8 million Indians call the UAE their second home, but because our bonds stretch across many generations and span several centuries.

Today, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE and India are transforming that strong foundation of friendship into one of the most pivotal partnerships for our vibrant future.

As I make my first official visit to India at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gracious invitation, I carry with me stories passed down through four generations of the Al Maktoum family — stories about friendship, trust and shared dreams. India stands apart as one of the rare nations to have welcomed all four generations of my family.

A century ago, my great-grandfather, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, often visited India, mostly for medical treatment, and when asked about his extended stays, he said he felt at home.

That is not surprising. Even before the formation of the UAE in 1971, Indian merchants used to call on Dubai, an important trading port. They not only traded spices and silk but also shared a deep bond of friendship with our community.

My grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, issued a decree for the first Indian business licence in Bur Dubai in the 1960s. Over the years, Indian entrepreneurs have become an integral and important part of Dubai and the UAE’s success story.

The route between our lands is ancient. In Saruq Al Hadid — an archaeological site discovered in Dubai’s sands — we find Indian beads and ceramics dating 3,000 years. Our civilisations have longed exchanged culture, ideas, and possibilities.

Personally, the warmth of Indian hospitality and the energy of its people are deeply familiar to me.

Our connections surpass trade and tell a compelling story. On the economic front, our partnership has witnessed remarkable growth. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has catalysed our trade relations, with bilateral trade reaching $84.5 billion in 2023-24 and soon to hit a milestone $100 billion.

The UAE has pledged a $75 billion investment in India’s infrastructure development, while the thriving Indian expat community in our nation make a significant and growing contribution to the UAE’s economy — from the workers who build skyscrapers to the business leaders who contribute to the national economy and to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Our collaboration exceeds traditional sectors such as tourism, healthcare, education and financial services, into areas like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, food security and defence. Strategic collaborations, such as the space partnership between Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the Indian Space Research Organisation, push the frontiers of aerospace. The integration of financial systems through initiatives like UPI-NEOPAY demonstrates how we are building digital bridges.

Famed Indian institutions such as IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad have chosen the UAE to host their international campuses, making us a global gateway for talent. Indeed, education stands at the heart of our shared story. Our first schools were led by eminent teachers from India, and our first hospitals staffed by doctors and nursing professionals from the country.

Our bonds extend beyond business to the cultural stage and to the cricket field. With Dubai being home to the International Cricket Council, sport adds another dimension to our relationship. The recent victory of Team India at the Champions Trophy finals in Dubai brought joy to millions who celebrate cricket with unbridled passion as we see in the ongoing IPL matches. Similarly, Indian cinema — often filmed on location in the UAE — delights the Indian diaspora and audiences worldwide. And karak hai is as popular today as our traditional gahwa.

What truly matters are such human stories and cultural connections that shape our future journey.

India’s march toward Viksit Bharat 2047 parallels our own UAE Centennial 2071 vision. Our nations and leaders understand that greatness isn’t inherited — it must be earned by each generation through hard work, innovation and determination.

The trade routes that once carried dhows between our shores have transformed into one of the world’s busiest sea and air corridors. Yet the spirit of enterprise that drove those ancient mariners lives on in our partnership.

Our partnership remains agnostic of passing technologies and trends. Whether in shifting geopolitical climates or economic tariff challenges, the UAE and India have always forged ahead together. Today, we double down on AI as the latest technology that will ensure our nations adapt and benefit from the interchanging global landscape.

From the bustling stock markets of Mumbai to the busy trading ports and airports of Dubai, we continue to write new chapters in our growing friendship and partnership.

India brings the scale; UAE delivers the speed. This formula is unique and just unstoppable. Our fathers built the foundation, and it is now our duty to transform it into a living bridge to the future — a future where the UAE and India continue to grow, innovate and prosper together.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and minister of defence of the UAE. The views expressed are personal