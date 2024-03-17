Just Like That | Finding divine beauty in the spring symphony of Semal trees

Sadhu charita subha charita kapasu

Nirasa bisada gunmaya phal jaasu

Jo sahi dukha parachidra durava

Bandaniya jehin jag jas gaava

The meaning of this chaupai is that saints are as noble as the cotton plant, the fruit whereof is tasteless and white; the cotton tree undergoes much suffering in the form of ginning, spinning and weaving; but in spite of this, it selflessly covers the body and the faults of others, and is, therefore, worthy of both renown and adoration.

I was reminded of these lines, as I stood before a majestic Semal tree (Bombax Ceiba), whose blossoms take your breath away as spring commences. The Semal in full bloom can qualify to be one of the most beautiful trees in the world. As winter ends, this tree, which can grow to fifty metres, sheds its leaves, and all its branches become a rhapsody of large red, yellow and orange flowers. When these flowers wither away, alas too quickly, lasting only for a few weeks, their pod remains, and silken cotton is derived from it, much prized for its softness and delicacy.

At this time of the year, the Semal is resplendent all over North India, including, quite ubiquitously, in New Delhi. Like conventional cotton, it survives the suffering of environmental degradation and pollution, and selflessly, like a saint, offers, for free, the solace and beauty of its towering presence in a kaleidoscope of colours. It reminds me of the true meaning of Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Satyam stands for the eternal truth. That truth is Brahman, the ultimate unchanging nirguna or attribute-less reality, experienced only as ananda or unalloyed bliss. Shiva is the saguna or attribute-full embodiment of Brahman. He is, therefore, saubhagyakari or auspicious, as the harbinger of the abundance of joy. That which is representative of the truth and is auspicious is sundar or beautiful. A link is thus established between beauty and the divine, with Shiva as the medium. The beauty of the Semal tree, and its eternal truth as the magnificent embodiment of basant or spring, is, for me, nature’s illustration of Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Next to where I live in New Delhi, a huge Semal tree has managed to grow literally in the crevices of the surrounding concrete jungle. It germinated in the narrow service alley behind my house, a neglected part of this residential area. From there, braving the most adverse circumstances, including stray cattle and human insensitivity, and without any nurturing or care, it has grown into a massive tree. Its spiked tree trunk rises nobly from its non-descript place of birth, and its branches, currently adorned with flowers, leave one spellbound. From the terrace, I can see Semal trees dotting the landscape in every direction like a profound shloka waiting to be chanted.

The Semal is also a magnet for dozens of birds. These include the humble crow, mynas, barbets (both the brown-headed one and the coppersmith) grey hornbills, rose-ringed parakeets, treepies, sunbirds, oriental magpie-robins, and two types of pigeons, the more common blue rock pigeon and the yellow-footed green pigeon.

This wonderful tree also has many medicinal properties and is worshipped by many communities, like the Bhil tribe in Rajasthan and the Meitei community in Manipur. It is used for making expectorants and diuretics, and its young roots help in treating dysentery.

As winter ends, the Semal is the harbinger of a series of trees, which thrive in the scorching heat of summer. A little later we will see the bewitching Labernum or Amaltas tree, with its cascade of yellow flowers. A street which has a row of Amaltas trees is a sight to behold. Around the same time, the Gulmohar, originally a native of Madagascar, but now endemic in India, bursts into bloom with its fiery red and orange flowers. Both these trees are diminutive in size compared to the Semal, but they more than makeup for that by the sheer profusion of their blossoms.

This is also the season of the Mulberry or Shahtoot tree, and the Bel or the wood apple. In May, Jacarandas, with their lovely blue tubular flowers, make their presence known, although they are not as widespread as the Amaltas and Gulmohar. A little later, mango trees break into blossoms, and the enticing filigree of the baur is a beautiful curtain raiser for the irresistible fruits that will follow. This is also the time for the magnificent Jamun tree to distribute its fruit. And, finally, around the onset of the monsoons, the delicate Jarul tree adorns its branches with its delicate white, mauve and pink flowers.

So, for those who think that winter is when alone gardens are resplendent with flowers, there is a feast of colours waiting still to unfold. And, right now, the Semal, whose silky cotton will later be collected, is the unchallenged king of spring’s bounty.

