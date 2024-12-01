Making the case for universal immunisation with digital tools

On Thursdays in Rojana, Madhya Pradesh, mothers, cradling their infants, share a common mission: “Sui lagwane jaana hai” (we have to go for vaccination). On that day, health centres conduct vaccination drives to protect children against preventable diseases. Even in remote villages, parents now understand that vaccines are their children’s shield against 12 preventable diseases — illnesses that could otherwise devastate families both emotionally and financially. This transformation hasn’t happened by chance. It is the result of sustained investment in homegrown digital technologies that empower health care workers and bring life-saving vaccines to the farthest corners of the country. With U-WIN, pregnant women and children are seamlessly integrated into a digital registry that enables “anywhere access, anytime vaccination” (PTI)

A decade ago, India’s vaccination coverage was at around 65%, leaving millions of children vulnerable to diseases like measles, polio, and diphtheria. To address this, the ministry of health and family welfare introduced the electronic vaccine intelligence network (eVIN), a digital platform to manage vaccine logistics nationwide. Alongside intensive campaigns like Mission Indradhanush, these efforts have propelled vaccine coverage to an impressive 93%, protecting over 27 million newborns annually.

But 93% is not 100%. Millions of children remain partially vaccinated or entirely unvaccinated, often due to vaccine hesitancy or the mobility of families seeking better livelihoods. Every missed vaccination represents a preventable risk — a risk we cannot afford.

Recognising the need for a bold solution that works for everyone, India has launched Universal Immunisation WIN (U-WIN), a cutting-edge digital platform designed to electronically register and monitor the vaccination status of all expectant mothers and children across India. This people-centric platform — developed with technical support from UNDP — will track and enhance vaccine coverage nationwide.

With U-WIN, pregnant women and children are seamlessly integrated into a digital registry that enables “anywhere access, anytime vaccination”. Whether through self-registration on the U-WIN app or a simple visit to the nearest health centre, families are now connected to essential immunisation services across the country — whether they have access to a smartphone or not.

Once registered, health care workers can track necessary vaccinations for pregnant women, record delivery outcomes, and register newborns, initiating their vaccination schedule. Programme managers can track this schedule until the child turns 16.

For migrant workers, who often face disruptions in vaccination schedules, U-WIN’s mobile app ensures continuity by allowing families to access immunisation services regardless of where they relocate. The platform also supports 11 Indian languages, breaking linguistic barriers that have historically limited access.

U-WIN isn’t just about vaccines — it’s about transforming health care. Beneficiaries receive QR-based digital certificates for each vaccination, simplifying record-keeping. The platform also allows users to create their unique health id – Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) – for secure storage and sharing of health records with medical practitioners, empowering patients and healthcare providers alike.

Health care workers, too, are empowered. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) can use U-WIN to generate vaccination schedules, reducing missed doses and ensuring no child is left behind. Already, U-WIN has registered over 17 million pregnant women and 54 million children, while tracking 268 million vaccine doses in real-time.

U-WIN integrates health care professionals, parents, and programme supervisors onto a single platform, allowing for efficient tracking of immunisation progress at the national level.

The global impact of vaccines is staggering — they’ve saved an estimated 150 million lives in the last 50 years. Yet, with 7% of children in India still unprotected, there’s work to be done.

As we approach the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 deadline, digital innovations like U-WIN are critical to achieving health equity. By ensuring that every child, in every village, town and city in India receives life-saving vaccines, we’re not just preventing diseases; we’re investing in a healthier, more prosperous future for our nation.

No child should be left behind in the fight against preventable diseases. It is essential for all stakeholders — government, private sector, and civil society — to rally around U-WIN, making universal vaccination a reality. Together, we can build a future where no family suffers the heartbreak of losing a child to a preventable disease.

After all, investing in immunisation is investing in the future.

Angela Lusigi is the resident representative of UNDP India and part of Team UN in India. The views expressed are personal