Policies and People | How AI is helping India’s poor become climate-resilient

Pooja Singh, a 35-year-old domestic help, works almost 12 hours daily to support her four-member family. Her income isn’t enough to meet the expenses, yet Singh, a school dropout, made a significant investment this year. The mother of two school-going children took a loan of ₹15,000 from a relative to buy an insulation sheet to cover the ubiquitous blue tin roof of her house, located inside a congested slum in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

“The summers are getting hotter by the year, and my house becomes a furnace. My old parents struggle to rest. I can’t sleep either after a hard day’s work. I fell sick twice this year, and employers cut my salary. My children can't study. The insulation sheet is a boon. It was worth the money and effort,” says Singh.

In a climate crisis-hit world, people like Singh, who cannot afford cooling devices or are not responsible for global warming, are paying a heavy price for rising temperatures.

Rapid rises in heat gain due to exposure to hotter-than-average conditions compromise the body’s ability to regulate temperature and can result in a cascade of illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and hyperthermia, warns the World Health Organization. In addition, deaths and hospitalisations (another considerable drain on already meagre resources) from heat-related illnesses can occur exceptionally rapidly (same day) or have a lagged effect (several days later) and result in accelerating death or illness.

Global warming also increases work-related heat stress, damaging productivity and causing job and economic losses. The poorest countries will be worst affected, warns a 2019 report from the International Labour Organization.

Battling high temperatures

Several scientific reports have warned that heatwaves will become frequent and intense in India (and the world) in the coming years.

This year has been terrible.

An HT analysis of the global temperature database maintained by NASA shows that the June-July-August period might indeed have been the warmest the world has seen since 1880.

Unfortunately, the discussion around heat's impact on cities and their population does not include a very significant section of the population, the underprivileged, who stay in highly congested slum areas, which have much higher temperatures (especially indoors) than surrounding areas.

“If the temperature of any area in the city is 38°C, be sure it would be several degrees higher inside a tin shack because of the building material used and lack of proper ventilation,” explains Dr Anshu Sharma, co-founder of SEEDS, a New Delhi-based disaster response and preparedness non-profit. “Such a temperature spike affects those who usually don’t go out for work such as women, young children, disabled and old people”.

Unfortunately, the impact of heatwaves is not discussed enough.

“There is a lack of data about heat-related deaths. Most of the deaths don’t get reported as heat-stress deaths. This is because eventually, the person will die of a fever or cardiac arrest or dehydration. So minus granular data, generating a conversation on heat and its severe impacts is very difficult,” adds Sharma.

No localised information

While the government does send out regular heat advisories, they are not localised and are easily decipherable by at-risk communities and other actors involved in disaster response and planning.

To overcome this challenge, SEEDS, in collaboration with Microsoft and technology partner Gramener, has developed “Sunny Lives”, an AI model that bridges this gap so that communities can be better prepared and governments can plan better at a local scale.

The model, developed under Microsoft’s global programme “AI for Humanitarian Action”, processes large volumes of data to provide risk information at a hyper-local (building cluster) level.