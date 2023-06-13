Rozgar Mela shows govt is helping India’s young

Future historians will record that during the last nine years as Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi sought to institutionalise the government recruitment process by introducing the practice of holding regular Rozgar Melas and bringing in reforms such as abolition of interviews to ensure transparency in recruitments, and simultaneously awakened the nation to alternative means of employment outside government, through his boost to the StartUp movement. This resulted in a 300-fold rise in the number of start-ups to nearly 100,000 firms, more than 100 unicorns, and India ranked as 3rd in the world’s start-up ecosystem. At the same time, PM Modi never missed a chance to remind youngsters taking up a new vocation about their critical role in the Amrit Kaal over the next 25 years. Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of PM Modi for employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation. PREMIUM Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of PM Modi for employment generation(HT PHOTO)

Since its inauguration on October 22, 2022, five instalments of the Rozgar Mela have been organised, resulting in the distribution of over 358,000 appointment letters. The upcoming sixth tranche, scheduled for Tuesday, is expected to continue this momentum by offering employment prospects to more than 70,000 young people in 45 different locations. The recruitment process is carried out through transparent and time-bound procedures, conducted by esteemed recruitment agencies such as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), and others. The newly appointed candidates, representing a diverse talent pool, will join various government departments and positions, including financial services, posts, school education, higher education, revenue, atomic energy, ministry of defence, ministry of health and family welfare, and ministry of railways.

To further enhance the skills of government employees and provide an ecosystem of training architecture where a public servant can upskill himself, the PM rolled out the Mission Karmayogi initiative. Already, more than 500,000 karmayogis from different government departments have enrolled on the capacity-building portal.

Keeping in mind the needs and requirements of new recruits, the PM recently launched Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for “anywhere any device” learning format. The courses cover essential topics such as understanding motivation, prevention of sexual harassment, code of conduct for government employees, self-leadership, effective communication, stress management, as well as beginner courses on Microsoft Excel and Word.

By empowering the workforce with these vital skills, the government aims to enhance individual and organisational effectiveness, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation. In addition to the successful Rozgar Mela and the Karmayogi Prarambh initiative, the department of personnel and training has undertaken several reforms to streamline and ensure transparency. Notable reforms include the discontinuation of interviews for Group C and Group D level posts, switchover to computer-based exams for improved efficiency, and the introduction of self-attestation.

The government’s commitment to the welfare of weaker sections is evident through initiatives such as providing ex-servicemen with multiple opportunities to avail themselves of reservation and ensuring the implementation of reservation provisions for persons with benchmark disabilities. While the government continues its endeavours to provide employment opportunities in the public sector, it is also actively engaged in stimulating employment generation in the private sector. Initiatives such as the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, expansion of national highways and airports, development of metro rail networks and waterways, promotion of start-ups, rural road connectivity, renewable energy capacity, and promotion of domestic manufacturing under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns, are significantly contributing to the creation of employment opportunities. The PM Gatishakti National Master Plan has been formulated to expedite infrastructure projects, while the expansion of the national highway network and industrial corridors are expected to create numerous job prospects. The number of airports and metro rail networks has significantly increased, and waterways development, start-up growth, rural road connectivity, renewable energy capacity and digitisation efforts have further bolstered employment opportunities. PM Modi’s commitment to harness the dividend of youth assets in contemporary India continues to reflect in each successive initiative undertaken by him.

Jitendra Singh is Union minister for science and technology; prime minister’s office; personnel, public grievances and pensions; department of atomic energy and department of space. The views expressed are personal.