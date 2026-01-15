Sheltering the homeless as the temperature drops

This winter has been excessively cold for India with a sharper drop in temperatures across several parts of India than previous years, resulting in more frequent cold waves. This has spelt misery for many Indians living without adequate shelter or resources to withstand the cold. For the homeless, such temperature conditions could even prove a death sentence. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, more than 19,000 people lost their lives to cold waves between 1995-2020. In Delhi alone, the National Forum for Homeless Housing Rights estimated 474 deaths among the homeless last winter. Many northern states, especially major cities like Delhi, set up temporary shelters each winter to protect the homeless during cold waves. However, both their availability and upkeep leave much to be desired. (PTI)

The management of cold waves relies on a coordinated effort between the Union and state governments. While Union government departments issue guidelines, circulars, and advisories, and allocate funds for disaster response and mitigation (including cold waves), state governments are primarily responsible for implementing these measures on the ground, along with their own initiatives. India also has a dedicated framework for cold wave management: The National Guidelines for Preparation of Action Plans for the Prevention and Management of Cold Waves and Frost 2021 (NDMA Guidelines), issued by the National Disaster Management Authority.

The NDMA guidelines provide a framework for states and districts to prevent, mitigate, and respond to cold waves by identifying vulnerable populations, issuing timely warnings, preparing action plans, and setting up shelters and relief facilities. Yet, among all these measures, the most urgent, i.e., providing a roof over people’s heads during biting cold waves, often fails to receive the attention and urgency it deserves.

To address this challenge, many northern states, especially major cities like Delhi, set up temporary shelters each winter to protect the homeless during cold waves. However, both their availability and upkeep leave much to be desired.

The scale of homelessness in India far outstrips the capacity of these shelters. The 2011 Census recorded around 1.7 million homeless people nationwide, a figure widely regarded as a gross underestimation. In Delhi alone, the Shahri Adhikar Manch estimates that nearly 300,000 people live in the open, numbers that existing night shelters simply cannot absorb. In 2024, for instance, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) maintained night shelters with a total capacity of roughly 20,000 people, inadvertently leaving many to face the cold on the streets. Most recently, the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognizance of a news report highlighting the harrowing conditions of people sleeping outside Delhi hospitals due to lack of shelter, and directed the Delhi Government and concerned authorities to ensure immediate shelter arrangements and take urgent short-term measures.

Even those who gained admission encountered shortages of blankets, food, water, and medicines. While this issue ultimately stems from the broader crisis of homelessness rather than the mere shortage of night shelters, immediate action on the latter is critical. For this winter and the ones to come until homelessness is meaningfully reduced, ensuring adequate and functional shelters must remain a top priority for states.

Firstly, there must be greater allocation of funds for night shelters. This year, DUSIB issued a ₹3.4 crore tender to establish 250 temporary shelters, which, along with the existing ones, are expected to accommodate around 20,000 people in total. But when the lives of likely hundreds of thousands are at stake, why can’t this capacity be significantly expanded? Delhi and other states can also tap into the State Disaster Response and Mitigation Funds for this purpose.

Taking a step beyond merely establishing shelters, states must also focus on maintaining them effectively, ensuring they are adequately equipped and managed, with effective coordination between key departments such as health, police, public works, food, and housing. No other peril compares on a human level to the tragedy of people dying on the streets because of being exposed to intense cold.

As the Rajasthan High Court observed in May 2024, providing shelter, warm clothing, food, and medicine to the poorest of the poor is the bare minimum expected of a welfare state. At the very least, it is what must be done to prevent avoidable loss of life each winter.

Somya Jain is research fellow, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. The views expressed are personal