The Art and Science of Fitness | Health care's future: AI and doctors joining forces for better outcomes

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making waves in the medical world (and most other worlds). And it's true, AI is getting pretty good at some medical tasks. But before you start picturing robots replacing your neighbourhood doctor, let's think about what this means for all of us. Doctors spend years training, memorising mountains of information. Sometimes, that focus on science can push empathy to the sidelines.(Pixabay)

Remember when you first went to the doctor? Maybe you were a nervous kid with scraped knees, or perhaps a worried adolescent with a nagging cough. Whatever the reason, you likely wanted a doctor who not only knew their stuff but also cared about how you were feeling. That's called empathy, and it's a superpower doctors possess, or at least they should. No one wishes to read a cancer diagnosis from a screen.

This is where AI steps in, like a trusty teammate.

Imagine AI as a super-powered research assistant, crunching through tons of medical data to spot patterns and possibilities. This frees up doctors to do what AI can't – connect with you as a person. Think of it like this: when you prepare for a big race, you wouldn't lug a whole encyclopedia with you, right? AI takes that extra weight off the doctor's shoulders, letting them focus on what matters most – you, your story, and your health.

Here's how AI can be a great partner for both patients and doctors:

Smarter decisions: AI can analyse mountains of data, suggesting treatment options that have worked well for similar cases (sometimes down to the level of personalised treatment for your specific genetic makeup). Doctors then use this information, along with their own experience and a healthy dose of empathy, to create a personalised plan just for you. Data and compassion – the winning combination! Fewer mistakes: We all make mistakes, but AI can be trained with incredible precision, potentially reducing misdiagnoses and errors in treatment. This means a smoother path to recovery for you, the patient. More help for everyone: Sometimes, access to health care can be a challenge. AI-powered chatbots can be like those helpful volunteers at a race, answering basic questions and providing health information, especially in remote areas.

Now, the doctor-patient relationship is the heart and soul of health care. You need your doctor to:

Listen up: A good doctor listens to your concerns, your story, and your anxieties. Just like a good running buddy listens to your worries about that sore ankle, your doctor needs the whole picture to give you the best advice. Be your coach: Getting healthy can be a marathon, not a sprint. Your doctor's empathy and support are like a cheering crowd, motivating you and helping you achieve your health goals. Navigate the course: Medical decisions aren't always black and white. Doctors, with their experience and intuition, can consider your social situation, lifestyle, and feelings, alongside the medical facts. This is something AI just can't quite do yet.

And of course one of the biggest contributors to the success (or failure) of medical treatment is often overlooked: the patient. Are they on board with the treatment?

Do they feel optimistic? A patient’s attitude has been shown to majorly influence the treatment, very much like a self-fulfilling prophecy. Do they follow the treatment plan? Here again, AI (or even non-AI technology) can help with daily reminders, and tracking, among others.

The future of health care isn't doctors versus robots. It's about building a winning team — patients, doctors, and AI all working together. AI provides the data and insights, doctors bring the human touch, and together, we create a health care system that's efficient, effective, and most importantly, deeply human-centred. Now that's a race worth winning!

Dr Rajat Chauhan (drrajatchauhan.com) Sports Medicine & Musculoskeletal Medicine Physician, Author and Student of Running & Pain

Eva Bacon (evabacon.com) Runner, Roller Blader, Rock Climber, Urban Hiker, Translator and IT Program Manager

Eva and Rajat write a weekly column, exclusively for HT Premium readers, that breaks down the art and science of movement and exercise.

The views expressed are personal