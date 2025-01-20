The lingering pain of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus

It has been more than three decades now since the unfortunate exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits began in January 1990. The community’s fault was that it did not identify itself with the azadi movement led by the masses in the Valley, who were challenging Indian sovereignty. It has been a sad story as militancy erupted, and there were targeted killings of some well-known and prominent Pandits, which resulted in fear for life among members of the community. The State apparatus also failed to control militancy and provide security to the minorities in the erstwhile state, and approximately 100,000 to 140,000 of the total Pandit population left the Valley for Jammu, the national capital region (NCR) and other parts of the country. After all these years, the question of the Kashmiri Pandits’ forced migration is very much alive in the discussions on the history of the Valley. The number of Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley at present is not more than 4,000 to 5,000. Most Pandits have sold their properties and land, and have no roots left there. A large number of them have settled in different parts of the country. However, the people who had migrated from the villages are still languishing in townships made for them by the authorities on the outskirts of Jammu city. They keep on lamenting about the past.

Despite attempts by successive governments to create jobs and accommodation for them and persuade them to return, the response has been dismal, especially with the sporadic killings of Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Their return to J&K is a tall order. Unfortunately, this small community, with an estimated total population of around eight lakh scattered all over the country, doesn’t have the numbers to ensure elected representation in either the J&K legislative assembly or Parliament. The community only receives hollow promises from the administrators, while political parties capitalise on their plight to seek votes in other parts of the country.

Kashmiri Pandits are the remainder of the original Hindu population of J&K. They are a part of the tumultuous history of Kashmir which was an important centre of Hinduism in the first millennium. However, over the years, as the rest of India came under the influence of Buddhism under the Mauryas and the Kushanas, Buddhism influenced Kashmir too. It eclipsed Hinduism in Kashmir till Islam took over.

All Kashmiri-speaking Hindus are Brahmins. This is because the Hindu system of varnas that divides society into Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras was influenced by Buddhism in the third century. That was the time when most of the non-Brahmin Hindus embraced Buddhism because of its appeal of being a casteless religion. However, while the rest of India was being plundered by the Turks and Arabs, Kashmir was not invaded. During this period, a native tradition of Shaivism became popular and acceptable in Kashmir. This was during the rule of the Utpala and the Lohara dynasties, till the arrival of Islam in the 14th century through the Sufism of Bulbul Shah that led to Sultans coming in and Shah Mir became the first Muslim ruler: This dynasty ruled Kashmir for the next five centuries.

These were difficult times for the Pandits. They resisted conversion to Islam and split into their three sub-castes: gurus (priests), jyotish (astrologers) and karkuns (employees of the rulers). Most karkuns chose professions like medicine, law, teaching, and engineering, and those who could not enter these professions opted to become clerks and accountants. This was the time when many of them started seeking jobs in other parts of India because of their good educational background. The Dogra rule, which followed the Sikh rule in Kashmir, was a comfortable time for Pandits as they were a favoured section of the population, during the period 1846–1947.

However, after 1950, with the Independence of India, and during Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah’s regime of the National Conference, around 20% of the Pandits left the Valley. This was because Pandits were major landowners, and the policy of land-to-the-tiller resulted in financial losses to them. Over a period of time, their population share steadily declined, from 6-7% during 1889 -1941 to around 5% in 1950-1960. However, the harmony between the two major communities, Muslims and Pandits, continued. The historical mass conversion to Islam did not erode their earlier cultural traditions. These traditions continue with Pandits even today in spite of their unfortunate exodus in 1990. Pandits are known for their resilience despite all the struggles they encountered. It is a sad story for this small but bright and highly educated community, which has seen such difficult periods for no fault of its own.

Upendra Kaul is a cardiologist and former president of the Cardiological Society of India and SAARC Cardiac Society.The views expressed are personal