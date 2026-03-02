Turning agriculture into an engine of prosperity

Recently, I visited a friend’s farm where he has spent years developing an organic and natural farming enterprise. Through sustainable practices, careful breeding, and chemical-free inputs, he produces high-quality farm products that meet global standards. His produce is pure, traceable, and responsibly grown. Yet, despite this commitment, he struggles to scale. The reason is limited access to reliable markets. He lacks strong links to organised retail, export channels, and professional branding platforms. Organic farming involves higher costs than conventional production, but he cannot consistently secure premium prices. His experience reflects a broader challenge in Indian agriculture. While there is dedication and quality at the farm level, existing systems to connect farmers to value and consumers are weak. India needs a fresh approach that connects farmers to markets, rewards quality, and builds globally competitive value chains. (AFP)

Every major trade agreement that India negotiates carries a significant agricultural dimension, reflecting how closely farming is linked to economic strategy, food security, and political stability. Industry estimates suggest that the global agri-food market — covering farming, food processing, logistics, retail, and exports — is worth over $8 trillion. Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of agricultural commodities, India accounts for only about 2.5-3% of global agricultural trade. This gap highlights the scale of opportunity that remains untapped.

India needs a fresh approach that connects farmers to markets, rewards quality, and builds globally competitive value chains. At the same time, efficiency must improve by moving more people into higher-value activities such as processing, supply chains, logistics, packaging, branding, and agri-services. In effect, India must build a modern agri-business ecosystem. Agriculture must be repositioned as a modern, market-driven, innovation-led enterprise.

On a market-size basis, India’s agriculture sector is often estimated at around $600 billion. With the right policies, investments, and market integration, there is no reason why this cannot be doubled to $1.2 trillion in the coming years—and expanded further thereafter. This growth will come from higher productivity, greater value addition, stronger exports, services, and innovation across the agri-business ecosystem. Here are 10 ideas that emerged from a recent PAFI roundtable.

First, put farmers at the centre of value creation. Farmers must be partners in processing, branding, and marketing — not merely suppliers of raw produce. Strong farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) and cooperatives are essential for scale, bargaining power, and access to capital.

Second, improve coordination between the Centre and states. India should consider a high-level institutional mechanism to harmonise agricultural policies, reduce fragmentation, and promote best practices.

Third, build trust through transparent policymaking. All stakeholders—farmers, entrepreneurs, government, and industry—must see each other as partners. Reforms should be consultative, predictable, and clearly communicated, so as not to be viewed with suspicion.

Fourth, strengthen market access and global integration. India must safeguard farmers domestically while positioning its produce internationally through better trade facilitation, export platforms, and certifications.

Fifth, move decisively up the value chain. India’s value addition in agriculture is barely around 10%. Exporting raw produce while importing processed goods is a missed opportunity. We must promote branded, packaged, and premium products.

Sixth, build world-class post-harvest infrastructure. Cold chains, storage facilities, logistics hubs, and modern mandis are essential to reduce wastage and stabilise prices.

Seventh, leverage technology at scale. Digital marketplaces, AI-based advisory tools, precision farming, and blockchain-enabled traceability can help farmers meet global standards consistently.

Eighth, make agriculture aspirational and future-ready. Modern farming integrates data, finance, logistics, branding, and sustainability. It must be presented as a high-potential professional career.

Ninth, attract startups and long-term investment. With stable regulation, reliable infrastructure, and predictable policies, agri-business can become a key investment destination.

Tenth, encourage honest and open conversations beyond politics. India needs more open discussions on agriculture—beyond ideology and electoral considerations—guided by evidence and long-term national interest.

We must shift from politics to economics, from survival to competitiveness. Policy must be guided by data, market signals, and long-term productivity—not short-term populism. “Grow Global Farming” is not a slogan. It is a strategy for prosperity. This journey must begin now—with farmers at its core. If India succeeds, agriculture will become an engine of prosperity.

Ajay Khanna is co-founder, Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI). The views expressed are personal