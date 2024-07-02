What ails India’s aero defence modernisation

India’s military strategy needs to conform to its national posture of strategic autonomy. India has always been loath to military treaties or alliances, and its military engagement with friendly foreign countries are aimed at building partnerships, learning from each other’s best practices, ensuring interoperability, and the ability to partner and assist during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions. Indian Air Force (IAF) cadets watch the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) fly in formation during a graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) (AFP)

India has earned global recognition for its swift response to disasters. However, the country realises that it has to be on its own to resolve its boundary disputes and other intractable issues with its neighbours. Military capability, therefore, should be its primary focus.

The government must continue with the self-reliance policy to galvanise domestic industry to meet the needs of the armed forces. Research and development, ease of doing business, strategic partnerships for the transfer of critical technologies, indigenous manufacturing, and defence exports need greater attention.

With the phasing out of the Mig 21 and Mig 27 aircraft, the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s fighter aircraft inventory is down to 30 squadrons against an authorised strength of 42 squadrons. While the IAF is fully invested in the Tejas programme, its production needs to be scaled up to meet the promised timelines. A critical lacuna in the development of the Tejas Mk II and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is the lack of an indigenous aero-engine. Collaboration with GE or Safran for indigenous development of the engine needs to be pursued in earnest. This would take time to fructify and, in the interim the Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) can’t be ignored. Its induction would be the fastest way to build up combat capability while the indigenous Tejas Mk II and AMCA programmes run concurrently. The IAF must be involved as a stakeholder at the highest level for the programme to succeed.

The acute shortage of Airborne Warning and Control Systems/Airborne Early Warning and Control (AWACS/AEW&C) has an adverse effect on the combat capability of the IAF. With four old Airbus A321 aircraft having been transferred to the IAF inventory, the Cabinet Committee on Security has accorded the design and development of two aircraft. The programme for indigenous development has to be prioritised and put on fast track with appropriate budgetary allocations. In addition, the procurement of six aircraft for AEW&C has to be fast-tracked. The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for Flight Refuelling Aircraft was accorded on February 16, many years after the requirement of the same had been projected by the IAF. The limited availability of these combat enablers affects the training status of IAF personnel.

The capital acquisition procedure is not in sync with the emergent requirements of the armed forces. While the need for procedures and probity is well understood, the timelines leave much to be desired. The Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, which gives thrust to indigenous design and development, also lays down ambitious timelines that are often not met. The delays can be attributed to incessant observations from the finance ministry and the lack of accountability to meet the desired timelines. There exists an urgent need to review the DAP for faster execution. To give an example, the requirement of an Integrated Perimeter Security System (IPSS) that was felt after the January 2016 Pathankot terror attack took more than seven years to be implemented. The MRFA has been languishing with no clarity in sight.

The private sector is gradually rising to meet the requirements of indigenous production. The Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) on the other hand are behemoths with a sense of entitlement that have an entrenched work culture, rarely delivering what is promised. The need to corporatise DPSUs is the need of the hour. In addition, a private-public partnership model needs to be evolved with the DPSUs outsourcing more and more to the private industry.

With aerospace power being critical for future conflicts, it becomes imperative for the nation to focus on this important tool of national power. Military modernisation is a continuous process, and capability takes years to build; it needs commitment, resolve, and financial outlay. Conflicts, on the other hand, rarely knock before they happen. If they do, the time available may not be enough for an appropriate response. Investment in military capability cannot be ignored if deterrence has to succeed and also because wars will invariably get costlier. Reform, transform, and perform or perish should be the mantra for the new government in the military domain.

Air Vice Marshal (retd.) Anil Golani is director general, Centre for Air Power Studies.The views expressed are personal