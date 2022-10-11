Home / Opinion / Excessive criticism of politicians may be counterproductive, especially for women leaders

Excessive criticism of politicians may be counterproductive, especially for women leaders

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 08:18 PM IST

Promoting and condoning excessive criticism of politicians may be counterproductive because it can disincentivise and discourage new and spirited candidates from entering the fray. Moreover, in the case of women, such discouragement is worse since there aren’t adequate number of women in politics anyway

We must reflect on what constitutes a reasonable degree of criticism. Of course, a professional must adhere to some codes of conduct to instil an air of formality, accountability and social responsibility. (Shutterstock)
ByNishikant Nayak

Mudslinging and character assassinations are endemic to politics. Unfortunately, people have come to expect and relish such denigration in public forums and media. This widespread acceptance of such actions by the public and the approach adopted by society in treating such acts as an inevitable and inextricable aspects of politics has normalised warped perspectives of politicians and their routines. Unfortunately, such public pressure forces political aspirants and experienced politicians to maintain a guarded public image. They are also coerced to conform to strict norms, which are fiercely enforced by the opposition and reinforced by the public.

The trend is exponentially worse when it comes to female politicians, considering that women are already subject to an inequitably higher level of moral policing compared to men due to gender discrimination in most societies.

Take the case of Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland. Marin recently faced backlash from the public because of a leaked video of her dancing and enjoying with a few friends in what appeared to be a private setup. The pressure of condemnation was so high that Marin had to undergo a narcotics test.

We must reflect on what constitutes a reasonable degree of criticism. Of course, a professional must adhere to some codes of conduct to instil an air of formality, accountability and social responsibility. However, should such regulation extend to one’s private life and begin to intervene within superfluous and irrelevant aspects of such professionals, especially when the said aspects have no rational interplay with the competence expected from and demonstrated by such individuals?

Promoting and condoning excessive criticism of politicians may be counterproductive because it can disincentivise and discourage new and spirited candidates from entering the fray. Moreover, in the case of women, such discouragement is worse since there aren’t adequate number of women in politics anyway.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021, Finland ranks second on the women’s political empowerment index. India is at 51. While India’s rank may not surprise many, it is essential to remember that in the 2012 edition of the report, the nation’s rank was 17. Finland had the same rank.

As the report show, representation of women in Indian politics is dwindling. When in a developed society such as Finland, there can be Marin-type instances, we only need to presume the fate of women politicians in India.

India must educate its citizens and residents on the practice of self-thought and critical reflection when listening to or reading political debates to form opinions on what is right or wrong, so that undue criticism of political aspirants, including female politicians, is not perpetuated. This would, consequentially, act as at least one less factor contributing to the decline of female political representation in the country.

Nishikant Nayak is a judicial intern in the office of J Krishna Murari, a Supreme Court judge.

The views expressed are personal

