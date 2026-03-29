Why India can’t be a mediator in Iran war

There is a raging debate in India on whether the country should mediate in the Iran war. Those in favour argue that India’s unique relationships with Tehran, Washington, and the Gulf as well as its global standing make it the natural mediator between Tehran and Washington. Others have referenced Nehruvian diplomacy, the Korean precedent in particular, to show that India once mattered in international mediation and can again, if indeed there is political will. It is a seductive argument, but it is wrong. Here’s why. Great powers mediate in conflicts within their spheres of influence because their leverage can compel compliance. (Reuters)

Let me begin with an uncomfortable question: Why are we even debating this when we didn’t hear any of this during the Ukraine war? If you trace the timing of the mediation argument in New Delhi, you will realise that the ongoing debate is not a result of India identifying a clear strategic interest in brokering peace or an opening where it could make a genuine difference or because the parties to the war invited India to mediate. None of that. The debate resulted from Pakistan taking the initiative to mediate together with Turkey and Egypt, and offered a negotiating venue. The response in India has been one of competitive anxiety: If Pakistan can, why not us! At best, that is a fear of missing out. At worst, its jealousy of a smaller neighbour attracting the kind of attention some in our strategic community believe India deserves. But neither the fear of missing out nor jealousy is a sound basis for good foreign policy.

To be fair, some voices calling for Indian mediation are sincere, arguing that India has a moral obligation and a strategic opportunity to do so. I disagree with them on the merits. But the argument driven by optics and competitive instinct deserves to be called out.

Let’s recall a little history. India does have a history of mediation. In the Korean War, it acted as an information channel between Washington and Beijing, eventually sponsoring the 1953 UN resolution that led to the armistice. This commitment to non-alignment extended to South East Asia, where India, chairing the International Commission for Supervision and Control, oversaw the implementation of the 1954 Geneva Accords in Indochina. India also played an important role in helping end the Suez Crisis of 1956. That record should not be dismissed. But it belonged to a different historical moment — genuine equidistance, a non-aligned movement with systemic weight, and a bipolar world creating space for a third voice. None of those conditions exist in 2026.

The pro-mediation argument is brittle because many advocating Indian mediation today, just days ago, had argued that India should condemn the US and Israel for the strikes on Iran. These are mutually exclusive positions. A country that publicly condemns one party in a conflict cannot present itself to that same party as a neutral broker. You cannot be both the moral critic of a party in a war and the honest interlocutor in that war. If you insist that India does both simultaneously, you want performance, not honest mediation.

Consider the specific conditions of this war before advocating mediation. The manner in which the third-party talks organised by Oman were used by the US and Israel as a cover to spring a surprise attack on Iran is useful to keep in mind. The third round of Omani-mediated talks concluded on February 26 with Oman’s foreign minister declaring “significant progress” and a follow-on meeting scheduled for March 2. Less than 48 hours later, Washington and Tel Aviv launched their strikes. Mediation was a convenient cover. For India, the reputational cost of being used would be far more damaging than the cost of staying out altogether.

Effective mediation requires either leverage or having nothing to lose. The great powers mediate in conflicts within their spheres of influence because their leverage can compel compliance. Pakistan is mediating because it is desperate for relevance and has essentially no downside from trying. Neither applies to India. It has too much to lose from a failed attempt and too little leverage to guarantee success. Without the ability to move Washington or Tel Aviv, an Indian mediation would be a spectacle.

Consider also the state of India’s relationship with the US under Trump. The tariff dispute is barely resolved, the trade deal is fragile, and its own difficulties with the Trump administration continue. India has no institutional infrastructure for high-stakes conflict mediation either — no tradition of special envoys to active conflicts, no established back-channels to the relevant parties, and no recent precedent or diplomatic setup for mediation. If the debate is about building the diplomatic architecture to give India genuine mediatory capacity, I will defer to such wisdom. But that is a long project.

Then there is the lesson from what China is doing. Beijing has every advantage to be a mediator, most of which India lacks — a UN Security Council veto, a formal strategic partnership with Tehran, deep economic leverage over the Gulf States, a great power in Trump’s eyes, and a special envoy for the region. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has made 18 calls in 27 days since the war started. And yet the war continues. If China, with all that advantage and weight, cannot move the needle, what exactly can India do?

There is a final, underappreciated danger. Every time India endorses the principle that external powers, not the UN, have a legitimate role in mediating active conflicts, it quietly weakens its own longstanding resistance to third-party involvement in Kashmir. Mediation as a norm, after all, cannot be selectively applied abroad while refusing it at home. Those demanding Indian mediation are actually not asking India to make peace, but be seen out there trying because our neighbour is at it. That is not statecraft. That is vanity.

Happymon Jacob is distinguished visiting professor, School of Humanities & Social Sciences, Shiv Nadar University. The views expressed are personal