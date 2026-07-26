Women are writing new rules for conservation

Conservation is not just ecological but also social, and there can be no capacity-building in this field without gender empowerment. Across India, women are playing a leading role in conservation. Mehreen Khaleel studies endangered species such as the Himalayan grey langur and trains young Kashmiri women in conservation. Khaleel’s work emphasises environmental education and human-wildlife conflict resolution, particularly addressing the challenges wildlife face due to habitat changes.

The dual focus on ecology and capacity-building is groundbreaking. (Representative)

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This dual focus on ecology and capacity-building is ground-breaking in Kashmir, where conservation has often been male-dominated. Her approach ensures the creation of a new generation of women leaders in environmental stewardship. The valuable work of women in conservation remains most often localised. Many could become templates for other regions of India.

In Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh, Sapna Khando helps farmers protect their crops from Himalayan brown bears by installing camera traps and deterrent lights around agricultural fields. This blends scientific monitoring with community participation.

Rimung Tasso’s Morey Conservation Foundation in Arunachal Pradesh focuses on conserving species such as the red panda and the Mishmi takin, while restoring habitats and supporting nature-based livelihoods. The innovation here is the emphasis on local stewardship: Conservation is nurtured within communities, ensuring long-term sustainability rooted in cultural and ecological ties.

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{{^usCountry}} The Super Meimei collective in Arunachal Pradesh has created a nature education programme rooted in local culture, expanding into responsible tourism (Super Meimei Adventures). These women have transformed their traditional knowledge into structured nature education and immersive tourism experiences. Super Meimei Adventures generates income while sustaining conservation education, creating a circular model where livelihoods, culture, and ecology reinforce one another. It is helping children see their village not as a place to leave behind, but as a place worth understanding and caring for. Many of the lessons come from their own lived experiences. The women are also rediscovering the value of their own knowledge. Monisha Behal, co-founder, North-East Network, says, “Brushing aside past traumas of conflict and angst in this region, women continued to toil as farmers, seed storers and producers. What we need now is for their community to recognise their collective strength and shared resilience in order to bring about an equitable future toward their well-being and security.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Super Meimei collective in Arunachal Pradesh has created a nature education programme rooted in local culture, expanding into responsible tourism (Super Meimei Adventures). These women have transformed their traditional knowledge into structured nature education and immersive tourism experiences. Super Meimei Adventures generates income while sustaining conservation education, creating a circular model where livelihoods, culture, and ecology reinforce one another. It is helping children see their village not as a place to leave behind, but as a place worth understanding and caring for. Many of the lessons come from their own lived experiences. The women are also rediscovering the value of their own knowledge. Monisha Behal, co-founder, North-East Network, says, “Brushing aside past traumas of conflict and angst in this region, women continued to toil as farmers, seed storers and producers. What we need now is for their community to recognise their collective strength and shared resilience in order to bring about an equitable future toward their well-being and security.” {{/usCountry}}

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In Chhattisgarh, Bhumika Yadav has pioneered a nature education initiative that bridges indigenous ecological knowledge and structured learning. Her project, Hamar Jungle La Ham Padbho, engages Baiga children in activities like birdwatching, storytelling, and art, while also developing biodiversity learning materials in collaboration with the forest department. This replicable education model strengthens conservation awareness while addressing gaps in rural schooling.

Lalhmunsiami Pachau has turned waste management into a conservation innovation in Mizoram. Her community tackles single-use plastics through a waste-handling system that generates livelihoods. Her initiative includes school-based conservation education and collaboration with government departments, making waste management a community-owned solution. Sonali Ghosh, chief conservator and head of department, Bodoland Territorial Council, and director, Manas National Park, says local youth are channelling their love for nature into skills to protect it. Women have become conservation role models in their communities and are willing to share knowledge with the next generation.

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The views expressed are personal