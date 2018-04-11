 2018 Commonwealth Games, India vs England, hockey live score: IND 0-1 ENG | other sports | Hindustan Times
2018 Commonwealth Games, India vs England, hockey live score: IND 0-1 ENG

Get live score of India vs England, Pool B hockey match, 2018 Commonwealth Games, here. The Indian men’s hockey team will look to finish on top of the group.

other sports Updated: Apr 11, 2018 15:48 IST
Shayne Dias
Get live score of India vs England, Pool B hockey match, 2018 Commonwealth Games, here. The Indian men’s hockey team will look to finish on top of the group.
Get live score of India vs England, Pool B hockey match, 2018 Commonwealth Games, here. The Indian men’s hockey team will look to finish on top of the group. (AFP)

The Indian men’s hockey team have already sealed qualification into the semi-finals of the hockey event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. However, their final Pool B match against England - who are also guaranteed a spot in the next round - is still a must-win one for Sjoerd Marijne’s side. Should India win this match, they will qualify for the next round as group toppers. Due to possessing a superior goal difference, England need just a draw to finish atop Pool B. Get live score of India vs England, Pool B hockey match, 2018 Commonwealth Games, here. (CWG LIVE UPDATES) (CWG FULL COVERAGE) (MEDAL TALLY) (INDIA AT CWG)

3:47 PM IST: Third quarter is underway. India need an early goal.

3:37 PM IST: Half-time and England lead India 0-1. The last few minutes saw England attacking continuously but they couldn’t find another goal. Meanwhile, India have an uphill task at hand if they are to top the group.

3:33 PM IST: Less than five minutes to go and the scoreline remains the same.

3:30 PM IST: England are relentless in attack. They clearly want another goal going into the break. India are pinned back defending wave after wave of English attacks.

3:27 PM IST: Less than 10 minutes to go in the second quarter and India still trail 0-1.

3:24 PM IST: SAVE! England won another penalty corner and once again it is Sreejesh to the rescue. He’s keeping India in the game at this point.

3:22 PM IST: GOAL! It’s David Condon with an easy finish who gives England the lead. Not what the doctor ordered for India. They’ll need to work harder for a win now.

3:20 PM IST: Second quarter now underway. Both teams will no doubt want to go into half-time with a lead.

3:18 PM IST: And that’s the end of the first quarter. The scoreboard remains unaffected.

3:14 PM IST: India patiently passing the ball around at this point. An early goal would be good for either side.

3:11 PM IST: Six more minutes to go in this quarter and the score remains 0-0.

3:08 PM IST: SAVE! PR Sreejesh is called into action from a penalty corner and he did not disappoint.

3:07 PM IST: India now making inroads. That’s two good attacking moves they’ve created, both resulting with close-range shots, which were off target. Still, they’re showing good intent now.

3:05 PM IST: First few minutes has been all England. India pinned pack inside their own goal area to start with, but are now slowly feeling their way into the game.

3:02 PM IST: The referee blows his whistle and the first quarter is underway!

3:00 PM IST: The players are out on the field. Game to begin soon.

2:45 PM IST: England won’t be an easy opponent, but a win here will see India avoid Australia in the semi-finals, thus increasing their chances of coming away with a medal.

2:30 PM IST: The game will begin shortly. Till then, you can read about India’s medal winners in shooting events here.

2:15 PM IST: The Indian men’s hockey team are yet to play to their full potential but they’ve gotten the right results. They will hope to get another good one today.

2:00 PM IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pool B hockey match between India and England!

India started their campaign on a wobbly note, drawing 2-2 to Pakistan in a game they led by two goals for the most part. Close wins over Wales (4-3) and Malaysia (2-1) ensured their passage into the next round but they will have to be at their best to defeat England.

England started their campaign with a 7-0 thumping of Malaysia, before drawing 2-2 versus Pakistan and beating Wales 3-2.

tags

