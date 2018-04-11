2018 Commonwealth Games, India vs England, hockey live score: IND 0-1 ENG

The Indian men’s hockey team have already sealed qualification into the semi-finals of the hockey event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. However, their final Pool B match against England - who are also guaranteed a spot in the next round - is still a must-win one for Sjoerd Marijne’s side. Should India win this match, they will qualify for the next round as group toppers. Due to possessing a superior goal difference, England need just a draw to finish atop Pool B. Get live score of India vs England, Pool B hockey match, 2018 Commonwealth Games, here. (CWG LIVE UPDATES) (CWG FULL COVERAGE) (MEDAL TALLY) (INDIA AT CWG)

3:47 PM IST: Third quarter is underway. India need an early goal.

3:37 PM IST: Half-time and England lead India 0-1. The last few minutes saw England attacking continuously but they couldn’t find another goal. Meanwhile, India have an uphill task at hand if they are to top the group.

3:33 PM IST: Less than five minutes to go and the scoreline remains the same.

3:30 PM IST: England are relentless in attack. They clearly want another goal going into the break. India are pinned back defending wave after wave of English attacks.

3:27 PM IST: Less than 10 minutes to go in the second quarter and India still trail 0-1.

3:24 PM IST: SAVE! England won another penalty corner and once again it is Sreejesh to the rescue. He’s keeping India in the game at this point.

3:22 PM IST: GOAL! It’s David Condon with an easy finish who gives England the lead. Not what the doctor ordered for India. They’ll need to work harder for a win now.

3:20 PM IST: Second quarter now underway. Both teams will no doubt want to go into half-time with a lead.

3:18 PM IST: And that’s the end of the first quarter. The scoreboard remains unaffected.

3:14 PM IST: India patiently passing the ball around at this point. An early goal would be good for either side.

3:11 PM IST: Six more minutes to go in this quarter and the score remains 0-0.

3:08 PM IST: SAVE! PR Sreejesh is called into action from a penalty corner and he did not disappoint.

3:07 PM IST: India now making inroads. That’s two good attacking moves they’ve created, both resulting with close-range shots, which were off target. Still, they’re showing good intent now.

3:05 PM IST: First few minutes has been all England. India pinned pack inside their own goal area to start with, but are now slowly feeling their way into the game.

3:02 PM IST: The referee blows his whistle and the first quarter is underway!

3:00 PM IST: The players are out on the field. Game to begin soon.

2:45 PM IST: England won’t be an easy opponent, but a win here will see India avoid Australia in the semi-finals, thus increasing their chances of coming away with a medal.

2:30 PM IST: The game will begin shortly. Till then, you can read about India’s medal winners in shooting events here.

2:15 PM IST: The Indian men’s hockey team are yet to play to their full potential but they’ve gotten the right results. They will hope to get another good one today.

2:00 PM IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pool B hockey match between India and England!

India started their campaign on a wobbly note, drawing 2-2 to Pakistan in a game they led by two goals for the most part. Close wins over Wales (4-3) and Malaysia (2-1) ensured their passage into the next round but they will have to be at their best to defeat England.

England started their campaign with a 7-0 thumping of Malaysia, before drawing 2-2 versus Pakistan and beating Wales 3-2.