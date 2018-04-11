2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Live updates

After a gold rush in the first week of 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Indian athletes are aiming to maintain the strong start. On Wednesday, the highlight for India would be MC Mary Kom’s 45-48kg semi-final bout against Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku. A win will see the Indian go one step closer to her maiden Commonwealth games gold. Shreyashi Singh and Varsha Varman are competing in women’s double trap final. Get live updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, here. (Full schedule of Indians in action on Wednesday | Medal tally | Live streaming)

Top shooters will also be in action in men’s 50m pistol, men’s and women’s double trap. Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval (men’s 50m pistol), Ankur Mittal and Mohammed Ashab (men’s double trap) along with Shreyashi and Varsha (women’s double trap) are all capable of winning medals.

In boxing, apart from Mary, Sarita Devi (women’s 60kg), Pinki Rani (women’s 51 kg), Gaurav Solanki (men’s 52kg), Vikas Krishan (men’s 75kg) and Manish Kaushik (men’s 60kg) are all playing their quarter-final bouts. A win for each of them will assure India of medals.

In athletics, national champion Tejaswin Shankar is competing in the high jump final. In women’s long jump, Nellickal V Neena and Nayana James would hope to do wonders.

Indian men’s hockey team is playing England in a Pool B match.

Apart from that individual competition starts in badminton from Wednesday. Top players like Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be in action.

Indian squash players and table tennis players will also start their individual competitions from Wednesday.