2018 Commonwealth Games: Shreyasi Singh shoots double trap gold, bronze for Om Mitharval

India’s Shreyasi Singh won the gold medal in the Women’s Double Trap Finals on Wednesday. Shreyasi edged out Australia’s Emma Cox in a shoot-off with a score of 96+2 to win India’s 12th gold medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Om Prakash Mitharval won his second bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2018), shooting consistently to win third place in the 50m pistol event in Gold Coast on Wednesday. (CWG live updates)

Mitharval, who qualified in top position for the final, scored 201.1 in the medal round to secure bronze, adding to the one he won in the 10m air pistol event earlier in the week.

Mitharval became the second Indian to win two medals in Gold Coast, after Heena Sidhu (gold and silver).

The gold medal in the 50m event went to Australia’s Daniel Repacholi, who edged out Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh. Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray in the 50m event, and one of the favourites for gold, had a disastrous final round.

Rai, who won gold in the 10m air pistol event Monday, was way off target and finished eighth.

With Mitharval’s medal, India’s tally at the Games has swelled to a total of 22 (11 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze).