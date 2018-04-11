2018 Commonwealth Games: India men’s hockey team beats England, tops Pool B

The Indian men’s hockey team scored two goals in the final three minutes to overcome England 4-3 in a thrilling match to top Pool B and enter the semi-finals of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Manpreet Singh (32nd), Rupinder Pal Singh (51st), Varun Kumar (58th) and Mandeep Singh (59th) scored for India while England got their goals from David Condon (17th minute), Liam Ansell (52nd) and Sam Ward (56th).

Following the win in their final Pool B game, India have 10 points -- three more than second-placed England.