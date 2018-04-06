 2018 Commonwealth Games: Indian boxer Naman Tanwar eases into quarterfinals | other sports | Hindustan Times
Indian heavyweight (91 kg) boxer Naman Tanwar did not face any real threat from Tanzania’s Haruna Mhando and cruised to a 5-0 victory in his opening bout of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

other sports Updated: Apr 06, 2018 11:10 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indian boxer Naman Tanwar started his campaign in the men’s Heavyweight (91 kilogram) division with a convincing victory over Tanzania’s Haruna Mhando at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Friday. (CWG 2018 Day 2 live updates)

Tanwar did not face any real threat from his opponent as he cruised to a unanimous 5-0 victory at the Oxenford Studios arena. (India’s full schedule at CWG 2018) (Live streaming) (Medals tally)

He will be up against Frank Masoe of Samoa in the quarterfinals.

The World Youth Championships bronze medallist employed an unorthodox style, keeping his guard down and using his reflexes to avoid his opponent’s punches while hitting on the counter.

Tanwar dominated right from the start and forced the African into a standing count less than 30 seconds into the opening round with a stinging left hook.

He continued to dominate thereafter, using deft footwork, quick movements and his superior height to land punches from different angles and keep Mhando under pressure.

The Tanzanian had more conventional, defensive style and was forced on to the back foot for most of the bout.

