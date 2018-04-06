2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast, live updates: Sanjita Chanu wins gold, India 3rd in medals tally

India started Day 2 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on a brilliant note after Sanjita Chanu won gold in the women’s 53 kg weightlifting event. Friday will see as many as 17 medals decided across artistic gymnastics, track cycling, swimming and weightlifting. India will battle for two more gold medals up for grabs in weightlifting -- 58 kg (Saraswati Rout) and men’s 69 kg (Deepak Lather). The Indian contingent made a fine start on Thursday, winning gold through Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48 kg) and silver in men’s 56 kg (P Gururaj). Get live updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games taking place in Gold Coast here. (India’s full schedule at CWG 2018) (Live streaming) (Medals tally)

09:55 hrs IST: Indian women’s hockey team’s pool match vs Malaysia will also start in five minutes

09:53 hrs IST: Men’s 69 kg weightlifting has also started and India’s Deepak Lather will be in contention for a medal

9:48 hrs IST: Saina brings her A-game after the break, winning the first game 21-14

09:41 hrs IST: Saina leads 11-10 at the break of what has been a tight first game

09:31 hrs IST: India’s mixed team badminton event vs Scotland is underway. Saina Nehwal begins the action vs Julie Macpherson.

09:27 hrs IST: Meanwhile Indian track cyclists Deborah Deborah and Aleena Reji have advanced to the 1/8 finals in women’s sprint qualifying. Deborah finished in 13th position, clocking 11.484 seconds, while Aleena finished last with a timing of 12.207 in the qualifiers.

09:23 hrs IST: It was a unanimous decision for Tanwar, winning 5:0 - with all five judges giving the Indian full 10 points in all the three rounds. Impressive scoreline.

09:21 hrs IST: Naman Tanwar wins his bout to enter the quarterfinals of men’s 91 kg category!

09:13 hrs IST: Naman took a bad hit to his head in the first round.

09:11 hrs IST: This Indian has an open stance. The 20-year-old Tanwar had earlier claimed a gold medal and the Best Boxer award at the Galym Zharylgapov Tournament in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

09:07 hrs IST: And here is Indian boxer Naman Tanwar to take part in his men’s 91 kg round of 16 bout vs Haruna Mhando of Tanzania.

09:04 hrs IST: Boxer Naman Tanwar and squash player Vikram Malhotra will be action in the next few minutes.

08:59 hrs IST: Many Indians will be in action in individual track cycling events.

08:48 hrs IST: Indians are currently in action in artistic gymnastics as Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak and Aruna Reddy aspire for women’s team final and individual qualification medals

08:40 hrs IST: Meanwhile, this is a historic day as beach volleyball is debuting at the Commonwealth Games

08:35 hrs IST: To recap, Sanjita Chanu lifted a total of 192 kg which included a CWG record of 84 kg in snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk. To cut it short, Sanjita was by far the most dominant competitor in both snatch and clean jerk

08:30 hrs IST: Squash and boxing events will also begin soon

08:25 hrs IST: Just in case you did not know, this is Sanjita Chanu’s consecutive gold at the Commonwealth Games. She had won gold in Glasgow 2014 but in the women’s 48 kg category

08:19 hrs IST: However, India’s real chance of winning another medal will be again in weightlifting when Deepak Lather will take part in the men’s 69 kg event in about one and a half hours time

08:12 hrs IST: Today medals can be won in four different sports at Gold Coast - artistic gymnastics, track cycling, swimming and weightlifting

08:05 hrs IST: Later in the day, the Indian women’s hockey team will take on Malaysia in another group match while the Indian badminton outfit will face Scotland in their last pool fixture

07:56 hrs IST: India are currently third in the medal’s tally with England and Australia at No.1 and 2 respectively

07:47 hrs IST: Sanjita Chanu, a Manipuri, lifted a total of 192 kg which included a CWG record of 84 kg in snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk. Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea was distant second with 182 kg while New Zealand’s Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet took bronze with 181 kg

07:43 hrs IST: All of India’s medals so far have come in weightlifting

07:40 hrs IST: Sanjita’s gold came in women’s 53 kg weightlifting

07:32 hrs IST: What a start to the day as India have won their second gold medal thanks to Sanjita Chanu

07:30 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 2018 Commonwealth Games

In women’s hockey, India face Malaysia in their second group game and gymnast Aruna Reddy will compete in the women’s individual all-round event.

India will also be in action in boxing, track cycling, squash, swimming, lawn bowls.

England led the medals table after Day 1 of competitions and India were seventh.