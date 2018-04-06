Deepak Lather wins bronze in men’s 69 kg weightlifting at 2018 Commonwealth Games, creates history

Deepak Lather won a bronze medal in the men’s 69 kg weightlifting event final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast on Friday. (CWG 2018 live updates)

Deepak Lather lifted a total of 295 kg which included 136 kg in snatch and and 159 kg in clean and jerk, finishing third in the standings behind Gareth Evans of Wales and Indika Dissanayake of Sri Lanka.

In the process, the 18-year old became the youngest male weightlifter to win a Commonwealth Games medal.

Deepak Lather lifted 132 kg in his first snatch attempt. He then bettered that on his second chance, lifting 136 kg, the same weight recorded by gold medal winner Gareth Evans.

However, Lather faltered when attempting to lift 138 kg in snatch on his final attempt and had to settle for his previous best score.

He followed a similar pattern in clean and jerk. He lifted 155 kg in his first attempt and bettered that in his second, lifting 159 kg. He couldn’t lift 162 kg on his final attempt.

This is India’s fourth overall medal of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and first bronze medal - all of which have come in weightlifting.

Earlier on Friday, Sanjita Chanu won India’s second gold medal in the women’s 53 kg weightlifting event.