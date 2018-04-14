2018 Commonwealth Games shooting: Sanjeev Rajput wins gold in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Sanjeev Rajput won India’s seventh gold medal in shooting on Saturday, finishing first in the final of the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. (CWG live updates)

Rajput shot a Commonwealth Games record of 454.5 in the final to clinch his maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Canada’s Gregor Sych finished in second position whilst England’s Dean Bale rounded up the podium. Another Indian Chain Singh finished fifth.

In the qualification, Rajput scored 391 in kneeling, 399 in prone and 390 in standing, while Chain Singh, who was placed second, shot 389 398 and 379 for a cumulative score of 1166 .

In prone Rajput shot three 100s and a 99.

Rajput has previously won a silver in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games and was a bronze medal winner in the 2006 edition of the Games held in Melbourne.

This is first gold medal in CWG and third overall in these Games.

