Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Four-time WWE World Champion set to return

Four-time WWE World Champion set to return

WWE regularly sees some of the top stars miss a substantial amount of time in a year due to injuries. Vince McMahon even admitted in a meeting with shareholders that injuries to top stars resulted in a dip in ratings for WWE.

other-sports Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:12 IST
WWE SmackDown on Fox.(WWE)
         

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has seen a number of superstars being injured due to the rigourous nature of professional wrestling. The year-round weekly shows and numerous live events across the world take a toll on the body of the wrestlers. WWE regularly sees some of the top stars miss a substantial amount of time in a year due to injuries. Vince McMahon even admitted in a meeting with shareholders that injuries to top stars resulted in a dip in ratings for WWE.

READ | ‘Could go back to WWE tomorrow’ - AEW Champion Chris Jericho does not rule out return to professional wrestling giants

One such superstar who has missed much of the action in 2019 is four-time WWE world champion Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior had been nursing a neck injury for months prior to his time off after WrestleMania 35. Last month, vignettes started airing that showed Sheamus announcing his comeback to SmackDown. We have seen Sheamus not leaving his fitness behind in his Celtic Warrior Workouts Youtube series and it looks like he has trimmed down to make his physique even more impressive.

It has been reported that Sheamus is just days away from making his comeback to the squared circle. Wrestling Inc said that Sheamus is expected to make his in-ring return at some point in January. The Irish superstar had also posted a video of himself unboxing his old Celtic Cross.

 

It looks like Sheamus is reverting back to his old gimmick and look in his comeback. And he even has a target in mind. Sheamus wants to win the Intercontinental Championship upon his return.

READ | #DecadeChallenge: WWE shares startling statistic about two RAW superstars

“There is one thing missing, and that’s the Intercontinental Championship,” Sheamus said on the now-defunct E&C Pod of Awesomeness.

“I’ve won a lot of titles in the very first half of my career. The two things that were missing were the IC Title and Tag Titles. With Cesaro, we basically blitzed five titles, four Raw, one SmackDown, in about two and a half years. The IC Title is next on the list.’

“The irony of that whole thing is, that was the one title that brought me into WWE,” he added. “When I was a kid, I was a massive Macho Man Randy Savage fan. That was the one title I loved, and it’s the one title I haven’t won. That’s the coveted prize for me.’

other sports