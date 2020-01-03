‘Could go back to WWE tomorrow but...’ - AEW Champion Chris Jericho opens up on future

other-sports

Chris Jericho is perhaps one of the biggest names in professional wrestling industry at the moment. The former six-time WWE World Champion Jericho regained his popularity in 2016 with several new additions to his gimmick, including the highly popular “The List of Jericho” segment. His rivalry with Kevin Owens and the “Festival of Friendship” segment on an episode of Raw in 2017 is still regarded as one of the best angles in WWE in recent times. But due to creative differences with WWE, and a well-timed opportunity presented by friend and fellow professional wrestler Cody Rhodes, Jericho left the industry to move to WWE’s newest rival brand AEW.

Jericho, in January 2019, signed a three-year contract with AEW. He is currently the reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion, and is the ring leader of the highly popular faction called The Inner Circle. Jericho’s popularity has only risen since he has left WWE, and now he is, reportedly, on the radars of all professional wrestling brands at the moment.

But will Jericho stay with WWE or will he stick with AEW? In an interview with The Aquarian, the Le Champion addressed his future.

“I did all I could do in WWE. Now I like being part of a company that I’m bringing up from scratch. That appeals to me. I could go back to WWE tomorrow and I know exactly where I’d stand. I prefer being here. There’s no limits. It’s uncharted waters. We don’t even know what’s going to happen from day to day at AEW. Also I think the fans like an alternative. Wednesday nights on TV rock now.”



It certainly seems like Jericho still feels he might have some unfinished business left in WWE. But he is certainly enjoying his time at AEW, and might re-sign with the company after his contract runs out. The WWE fans, though, can take hopes from the fact that Jericho has not ruled out a return to WWE, and he might make one last return to the company before he hangs up his boots.