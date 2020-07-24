e-paper
54-year-old Mike Tyson making a comeback, to fight on September 12

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn’t boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 09:32 IST
Mike Tyson.
Mike Tyson.(PTI/Twitter)
         

He was once called the ‘baddest man on the planet’. He was one of the most famous boxers of all time. He broke PPV records. He was constroversy’s favourite child. He had one punch knockout power. He is Mike Tyson.

‘Iron’ Mike left the fans of the sport bewildered with his ruthless aggression during fights. He was unstoppable during his early years as dominated the sport in the late 1980s. Tyson is also the only heavyweight boxer to unify WBA, WBC, and IBF title. He left the sport in 2005. But is now set to make a comeback.

At the age of 54, Mike Tyson has decision to make a return to the boxing ring.

The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

He has occasionally teased a return with workout videos and it’s finally scheduled to happen.

 

Jones, 51, won titles in the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight before moving up to win the heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years.

The event will air on pay-per-view and the social media music platform Triller. Further matches on the card and musical entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

(with AP inputs)

